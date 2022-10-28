Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada Housing Division announces first funding awards for Home Means Nevada initiative
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced an initial set of funding awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada initiative. Funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, this initiative will create lasting and generational change for Nevadans. Awards total $155.7 million in funding, representing about one-third of the initiative.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah
After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
nevadacurrent.com
Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada
Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
FOX Reno
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
fernleyreporter.com
Las Vegas Mayor critical of Gov. Sisolak’s mandate to close schools during pandemic
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said on Nevada Newsmakers last week that she pleaded with Gov. Steve Sisolak not to close the state’s public schools during the Covid pandemic of 2020, but the governor did not want to hear her advice. “I asked the governor not to close them,”...
Republican plans to mass challenge voter registrations fall flat in Nevada
Loosely organized plans to challenge registrations en masse failed in Washoe County, a swing county that Democratic President Joe Biden won by 4.5 points in 2020. The post Republican plans to mass challenge voter registrations fall flat in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
In remote Nevada valley, race for more lithium comes down to water
In Clayton Valley, an epicenter for lithium exploration in Nevada, a contentious legal and administrative battle rages over water rights and the laws that govern mining in the West. The post In remote Nevada valley, race for more lithium comes down to water appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Senate race locked in dead heat: survey
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican nominee Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released just more than a week before Election Day. Cortez Masto and Laxalt are tied, with 47 percent of likely Nevada voters backing each candidate, the...
Meet Nevada’s most famous ghost, The Lady in Red
Legend has it The Lady in Red, arguably Nevada’s most famous apparition, was a Tonopah prostitute. With Halloween around the corner, what better time to revisit – in a strictly chaste manner – her reputation. Sweet, affectionate, welcoming.
Company uses Google data to predict how you will vote in Nevada’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- You've probably received the calls, maybe the emails, or even text messages from pollsters trying to get a flavor of how you're going to vote. But while you can tell them one thing, your Google search shows something else.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building in Pahrump, 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas, some 60 volunteers had counted about 900 of the 1,950 mail-in ballots that the county has received so far. It was the first day that counting could start under a state Supreme Court ruling that said officials must prevent the public release of early results. The court also blocked a plan to livestream the vote-counting, saying video could be released only after polls close on Nov. 8. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada unsuccessfully sought to block the counting on the grounds that it could allow election results to be made public before many voters had even weighed in.
FOX Reno
USPS hiring hundreds of holiday workers in northern Nevada
The United States Postal Service is looking to hire about 300 workers this holiday season across northern Nevada. USPS is hiring for entry level positions including letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. The starting pay for these positions ranges from $17 to $20 per hour. The postal service said the temporary positions could lead to full-time careers beyond the holidays, too.
Early voting underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near
Early voting is still underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near, and Nevadans are not holding back to cast their vote.
Divers remove sixth set of human remains from dwindling Lake Mead
Human remains were found in mid-October in the Callville Bay of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area
2news.com
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
MSNBC
Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos
Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
cwlasvegas.com
Imagine Dragons drummer helps campaign for Cortez Masto
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's statewide tour of Nevada breweries and bars stopped at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, made an appearance with Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman Thursday night. Voters had the opportunity to share a drink and speak with Sen. Cortez-Masto...
