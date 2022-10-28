ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 2

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/31 – Grants Pass Walmart Evacuated, Armed Barricade Incident in Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Walmart in Grants Pass has reopened after everyone was evacuated and it was closed following an investigation by firefighters and police officers. Details of the situation have not yet been released.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford Police end standoff with armed man after shots fired

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says a standoff suspect is in custody. Police negotiated with an armed man this afternoon at a warehouse near Brian Way and Lars Way about a mile west of Rogue Valley Mall, north of Rossanley Drive and North Ross Lane where both streets were closed by police.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KVAL

Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Oct. 25

According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 23, 1:53 a.m., 1900 block Sherman Ave., “out with subject yelling in the road,” 32-year old Heather Ann Aday charged with FTA 2nd Degree, “subject transported to CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy