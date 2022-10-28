Read full article on original website
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/31 – Grants Pass Walmart Evacuated, Armed Barricade Incident in Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Walmart in Grants Pass has reopened after everyone was evacuated and it was closed following an investigation by firefighters and police officers. Details of the situation have not yet been released.
KDRV
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
KDRV
Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
KDRV
Josephine County animal neglect and marijuana suspect ordered no contact
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Court records this week show a Josephine County animal neglect suspect has conditional release from jail today. Joseph Larue faces 37 counts of various criminal charges involving animal neglect and illicit marijuana. He and his co-suspect Danielle Larue have hearings set Monday in the case. The...
KTVL
Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into First Student bus
FORT VANNOY — The driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a First Student bus which was en route to school on the 4800 block of Upper River Road in Josephine County Monday morning. Rural Metro Fire responded to the call...
KDRV
Tiger charged for Medford police armed standoff, also faces fugitive warrant
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are identifying a man today involved in a police standoff as related criminal charges start his case file in Jackson County. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says the suspect in Thursday’s armed barricade incident is 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger. Tiger is booked in the...
KATU.com
Couple missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California found safe
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found Charles and Kathleen Waller safe. They were camping near Glendale, Oregon in an area that did not have cellphone service. Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen...
Return of Ashland Halloween costume parade shows off this theater town’s creative side
Queens, a Cowardly Lion and zombies gathered in downtown Ashland under sunny skies Monday afternoon for a Halloween parade in which original costumes, elaborate makeup and creativity made it clear: The stars of the show don’t wear a store-bought outfit in this southern Oregon city renowned for theater. The...
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
KDRV
Medford Police end standoff with armed man after shots fired
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says a standoff suspect is in custody. Police negotiated with an armed man this afternoon at a warehouse near Brian Way and Lars Way about a mile west of Rogue Valley Mall, north of Rossanley Drive and North Ross Lane where both streets were closed by police.
KDRV
VIDEO: Medford Police standoff involves shots fired, police perimeter, road closure
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police say this evening they have a car theft and police standoff suspect in custody after hours of afternoon negotiation. kdrv.com has another article with information about the day-long incident. NewsWatch 12's earlier coverage follows, updated Thursday evening with video supplied by a viewer. NewsWatch 12...
KDRV
Juvenile charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after being found to be in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl
MEDFORD, Ore-- A juvenile is being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after police discovered that the teen was in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl between North & South Medford High Schools. According to the Medford Police Department, school resource officers (SROs) were...
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
KVAL
Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
KDRV
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
kqennewsradio.com
THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
KDRV
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Oct. 25
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 23, 1:53 a.m., 1900 block Sherman Ave., “out with subject yelling in the road,” 32-year old Heather Ann Aday charged with FTA 2nd Degree, “subject transported to CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
Comments / 2