ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Russian Missiles Severely Damage Ukraine Power System — but the War Is Enabling a Clean Energy Transition

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, the fossil industry has faced major repercussions, and oil and gas prices have largely increased around the world. The war even prompted OPEC to ramp up oil production, as many countries decided to cut ties with Russian oil. But recently, Russia began sending missile strikes straight into Ukraine energy infrastructure, destroying grids and causing power outages.
TIME

Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter

Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Gizmodo

The Energy Crisis Could Actually Be Good for the Climate

In the world of climate change, we’ll take all the good news we can get. The energy crisis kicked off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year could represent a “historic turning point” for ending the world’s reliance on fossil fuels, the world’s top energy agency said this week.
defensenews.com

EU officials flag vulnerabilities to foreign control in defense sector

WASHINGTON — Not all European Union members have enacted national policies for screening foreign direct investments in their critical industries, hobbling attempts at fostering an integrated defense supply chain for the bloc, according to a European Defence Agency official. Agency officials diagnosed the problem during a study of defense-industrial...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’

Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
Washington Examiner

US may cut off China from quantum computing and AI tech, top official says

A senior official at the Commerce Department implied that the Biden administration is not done regulating the exports of critical technologies to China, indicating an expansion of what many observers have labeled as the start of an "economic war." The U.S. intends to get tougher on tech exports to China...
Grist

EU envisions an EV future

It’s Monday, October 31, and European negotiators have agreed to phase out gasoline-powered cars by 2035. European Union negotiators reached a landmark deal last week to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars. By 2035, they agreed, automakers must achieve a 100 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from new cars sold — effectively sealing the fate of the European internal combustion engine.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy