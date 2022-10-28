Read full article on original website
Russian Missiles Severely Damage Ukraine Power System — but the War Is Enabling a Clean Energy Transition
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, the fossil industry has faced major repercussions, and oil and gas prices have largely increased around the world. The war even prompted OPEC to ramp up oil production, as many countries decided to cut ties with Russian oil. But recently, Russia began sending missile strikes straight into Ukraine energy infrastructure, destroying grids and causing power outages.
Finland and Sweden call on Hungary and Turkey to ratify Nato applications
Erdoğan demands action against ‘terrorist’ Kurdish militants as Nordic pair maintain united front
Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter
Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
Report says Russia's war in Ukraine can speed up move to clean energy
The global energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing long-lasting changes that have the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system, according to a report.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
CNBC
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Probe of 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine nears completion; Russia to draft 120,000 more soldiers: Live updates
International nuclear experts have almost completed an investigation into Russian claims that Ukraine is building a radioactive "dirty bomb." Updates.
UK minister under fire for calling migrants an 'invasion'
Britain's interior minister is facing criticism for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an "invasion."
The world is in the middle of the 'first truly global energy crisis' and needs Russian oil to flow into the market, IEA chief says
The OPEC+ oil output cut is fueling the "first truly global energy crisis", the head of the IEA said. He warned the Russia and Saudi-driven move cut 2 million barrels a day raises the risk of recession. Russian oil will need to flow into the market for global demand to...
Gizmodo
The Energy Crisis Could Actually Be Good for the Climate
In the world of climate change, we’ll take all the good news we can get. The energy crisis kicked off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year could represent a “historic turning point” for ending the world’s reliance on fossil fuels, the world’s top energy agency said this week.
defensenews.com
EU officials flag vulnerabilities to foreign control in defense sector
WASHINGTON — Not all European Union members have enacted national policies for screening foreign direct investments in their critical industries, hobbling attempts at fostering an integrated defense supply chain for the bloc, according to a European Defence Agency official. Agency officials diagnosed the problem during a study of defense-industrial...
Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’
Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
Washington Examiner
US may cut off China from quantum computing and AI tech, top official says
A senior official at the Commerce Department implied that the Biden administration is not done regulating the exports of critical technologies to China, indicating an expansion of what many observers have labeled as the start of an "economic war." The U.S. intends to get tougher on tech exports to China...
Grist
EU envisions an EV future
It’s Monday, October 31, and European negotiators have agreed to phase out gasoline-powered cars by 2035. European Union negotiators reached a landmark deal last week to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars. By 2035, they agreed, automakers must achieve a 100 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from new cars sold — effectively sealing the fate of the European internal combustion engine.
