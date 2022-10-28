Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
All Hail the Giant Donut: Randy's Donuts Opening San Diego Locations
Anybody who's been to L.A. has driven by a Randy's Donuts, the iconic breakfast-cake shop whose flagship location opened in Inglewood way back in 1952. Even if you haven't seen that particular giant donut looming over the landscape, in the intervening 70 years, you may have passed by one of its 11 other locations in and around Los Angeles. Or you may have seen it featured in a movie, say, or a music video.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
sandiegoville.com
Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County
The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
kusi.com
About 20,000 people expected to attend Freedom Revival at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year. Nearly 20,000 Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022. This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith...
NBC San Diego
Día de los Muertos Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed. The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, is...
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
San Diego weekly Reader
Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek
That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
aarp.org
A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California
Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
Driver carjacked on busy Pacific Beach street
Bystanders, including some bouncers from nearby clubs, saw what was happening and ran over to help, but the driver was thrown to the ground and the suspected carjacker sped away in the Volkswagen.
San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
News 8 KFMB
Measure B: Should San Diego's current trash-service law be changed?
The 'People's Ordinance' was passed more than a century ago, providing for free trash collection for San Diego's single-family homes. Measure B would amend that.
NBC San Diego
Where to Find a Ballot Drop Box Near You in San Diego County for the 2022 General Election
Every San Diego County registered voter -- all 1.9 million of them -- was sent a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election and may be wondering what to do with it now. Here's what the Registrar's Office wants you to know about voting with your mail-in ballot:
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
mynewsla.com
Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm
Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring a chance of...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
