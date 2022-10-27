ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Public Health restarts Narcan-box program in area businesses

By Caroline Morse
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbGE3_0iq4OdW300

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County is restarting their Narcan-box program , placing life saving measures inside businesses to allow bystanders to be first responders. The program was paused during the pandemic while businesses were closed.

Public Health says there are 50 boxes in 19 different locations throughout the county that have been serving the public for two years. The exact location hasn’t been released yet, but staff say this is one more measure to take to fight the opioid crisis.

‘These are not bad people’: Ohio mom shares story of son’s fatal overdose

“It’s to either revive someone from an opioid overdose or just give time for first responders to get there,” said Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team Project Manager Dawn Schwartz.

Public Health says Montgomery County businesses have the opportunity of a lifetime, becoming first responders in the opioid epidemic with nalox boxes. Each box contains two doses and are strategically placed inside high-traffic and high-risk buildings.

“Any suburb, in the mall, dentist office, just pretty much any business you go into,” said Schwartz. “Realistically, if you have a business where you have a following and people coming in and out, it can happen any time of day, on any day of any year.”

Overdose Awareness Day: Free Narcan kits to be distributed in Dayton

Public Health has recorded 229 accidental overdose deaths in 2022 and is expecting more by the end of the year, so they’re urging businesses to take action.

“This is safe to use, if someone is just having a seizure and you use naloxone, it will not harm them in any way,” said Schwartz.

To obtain Narcan for your business, contact Dawn Schwartz, Community Overdose Action Team Project Manager, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County at (937) 225-6026.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Candidate for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District hosts pancake breakfast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate running against an incumbent Congressman is holding a pancake breakfast at his home. The democrat candidate running to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Congress, David Esrati, opened his home up for a campaign breakfast event on Saturday in Dayton. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering Parks wants your help collecting holiday trees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering Parks Division is asking for your help in search of holiday trees, including candidates for the annual Kettering Mayor’s Christmas Tree. The Parks Division says that if you would like to donate a tree or know someone that would like to donate for the holiday season, you […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Organizers host Pro-Choice rally, march to polls for early voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pro-Choice organizers held an event on Saturday to make their voices heard in support of abortion as a personal choice. According to a release, the event started at 12 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton and attendees marched to the Montgomery County Board of Elections building to early vote. “Abortion […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Swimming suspect arrested in New Miami

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A theft suspect found himself ‘in over his head’ after attempting to swim away from the pursuing law enforcement. On October 27, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office chased 40-year-old Mathias Jones as he ran away from the scene of a business alarm on the 4000 block of Hamilton […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy