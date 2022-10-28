Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three youths have been shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
Child grazed by bullet after possible road rage incident in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a child was injured after a shooting that may have stemmed from a road rage incident. The child was grazed by a bullet in the back seat of his father’s car, officials said. The child is not believed to be severely injured.
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Family demands answers after mother of 3 found dead in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. Her family is identifying her as Becky Pruner. The family has a lot of questions about the circumstances...
cbs17
Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One Triangle mom could not have foreseen the outcome of this year’s trick-or-treat outing. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her two children taking part in the festivities of Halloween when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run around 7:05 p.m.
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
hillsboroughnc.gov
Arrest Made in Road Rage Incident
Several shots were fired, and a child's car seat was struck. Law enforcement arrested and charged a man early this morning in connection with a road rage incident that occurred Halloween night in Hillsborough town limits and in unincorporated areas of Orange County. Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
wfmynews2.com
Arrest made in connection to death of Guilford County woman
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest was made Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes, according to Greensboro police. Officers arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, in the connection of the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. He has been charged with first degree murder. On August 15,...
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
cbs17
Dad to be charged after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser, would be...
Daycare Owner Accused Of Assaulting 5-Year-Old, Lawyer Claims A Dozen Other Kids Were Present And It Never Happened
A daycare worker in North Carolina faces a sex-crime charge after police said he assaulted a child, Radar has learned.Recently, police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they arrested Malay Jindal, 58, with statutory sex offense with a child, according to reports. He is suspected of assaulting a 5-year-old child in July.The victim told her mother about the incident while at a doctor’s office, according to WTVD.The child said she was reading a book and Jindal had “scratchy fingers,” a prosecutor said, according to the report.Jindal owns the Godard School in North Raleigh. Jindal has been running the school for more...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting in broad daylight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University. On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street. After arriving,...
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
cbs17
Wendell dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say; Amber Alert briefly issued
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in police custody after kidnapping his son on Sunday, according to the Wendell Police Department. On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping. Police said...
cbs17
4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
WBTM
Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting
Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
cbs17
Driver flips car while distracted by cellphone in North Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man flipped the car he was driving in a North Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night while he was distracted by a cellphone, Raleigh police said. The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road near Litchford Road, according to Raleigh police.
chathamstartribune.com
Mall shooter identified, one man dead
The man involved in the shooting at the Danville Mall last night has been identified as Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, of Danville. The victim has been identified as Tyshaun Dawshawn King, 26, also of Danville. King died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital Saturday night, according to the Danville Police.
cbs17
One person dead in Granville County house fire
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire. According to Terry Hobgood, public information officer for Granville County, the county’s emergency communication office received a call at 9:56 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Nottingham Way. Multiple fire departments responded...
Comments / 1