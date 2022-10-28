A daycare worker in North Carolina faces a sex-crime charge after police said he assaulted a child, Radar has learned.Recently, police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they arrested Malay Jindal, 58, with statutory sex offense with a child, according to reports. He is suspected of assaulting a 5-year-old child in July.The victim told her mother about the incident while at a doctor’s office, according to WTVD.The child said she was reading a book and Jindal had “scratchy fingers,” a prosecutor said, according to the report.Jindal owns the Godard School in North Raleigh. Jindal has been running the school for more...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO