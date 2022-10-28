ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three youths have been shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One Triangle mom could not have foreseen the outcome of this year’s trick-or-treat outing. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her two children taking part in the festivities of Halloween when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run around 7:05 p.m.
CLAYTON, NC
hillsboroughnc.gov

Arrest Made in Road Rage Incident

Several shots were fired, and a child's car seat was struck. Law enforcement arrested and charged a man early this morning in connection with a road rage incident that occurred Halloween night in Hillsborough town limits and in unincorporated areas of Orange County. Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
wfmynews2.com

Arrest made in connection to death of Guilford County woman

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest was made Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes, according to Greensboro police. Officers arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, in the connection of the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. He has been charged with first degree murder. On August 15,...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Dad to be charged after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser, would be...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RadarOnline

Daycare Owner Accused Of Assaulting 5-Year-Old, Lawyer Claims A Dozen Other Kids Were Present And It Never Happened

A daycare worker in North Carolina faces a sex-crime charge after police said he assaulted a child, Radar has learned.Recently, police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they arrested Malay Jindal, 58, with statutory sex offense with a child, according to reports. He is suspected of assaulting a 5-year-old child in July.The victim told her mother about the incident while at a doctor’s office, according to WTVD.The child said she was reading a book and Jindal had “scratchy fingers,” a prosecutor said, according to the report.Jindal owns the Godard School in North Raleigh. Jindal has been running the school for more...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting in broad daylight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University. On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street. After arriving,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTM

Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting

Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Mall shooter identified, one man dead

The man involved in the shooting at the Danville Mall last night has been identified as Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, of Danville. The victim has been identified as Tyshaun Dawshawn King, 26, also of Danville. King died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital Saturday night, according to the Danville Police.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

One person dead in Granville County house fire

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire. According to Terry Hobgood, public information officer for Granville County, the county’s emergency communication office received a call at 9:56 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Nottingham Way. Multiple fire departments responded...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC

