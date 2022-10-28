ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

KXRM

2nd annual Trick or Treating event hosted for dogs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The second annual Doggy Trick or Treating & Costume Contest was hosted by All Breed Rescue & Training, Sunday afternoon. Pet owners and dogs got to trick or treat at 13 different vendors that gave away free toys and treats. Guests also got to enjoy a costume contest for best-dressed dog or […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Neighbors: Meet Cañon City’s Babysitting Club

Vital community services come in a variety of forms whether it be volunteer work, social services, or any number of outreach programs. However, it could be as simple and rewarding as providing a safe, fun babysitting environment for the children of Fremont County. Earlier this summer, a group of remarkable...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!

Don't miss out! Be sure to head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Halloween night!. Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Updated: 11 hours ago. Fellow lawmakers expressed shock and sadness at McKean's unexpected passing. Nice Halloween!. Updated: 12 hours...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PPIR hosting drive-thru holiday light show

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Raceway will host the Magic of Lights festival, a holiday lights display featuring dozens of light designs and over a million individual LED lights. The Magic of Lights is a family-friendly holiday event; a drive-through experience designed for families to enjoy from the comfort […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
FOX21News.com

Tunnel of Terror starts Friday at Tommy’s Express Car Wash

(SPONSORED) — Tommy’s Express Car Wash isn’t just any ole car wash when it comes to. the Halloween season! Starting Friday, October 28, they’ll be putting on a haunted car wash called the Tunnel of Terror! Loving Living Local host Nova visited the Colorado Springs location to help with some last-minute preparations.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs Halloween night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was rushed to the hospital Monday night following a crash east of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received the call just after 7 p.m. Halloween night for the crash at Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road in the Cimarron Hills area. According to CSP, a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fire destroys apartment complex in Lakewood

WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. 11 News This Morning looks back at childhood Halloween costumes!. Don't miss out! Be sure to head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Halloween night!. Updated: 10 hours ago. Fellow lawmakers expressed shock and sadness at McKean's unexpected passing. Nice Halloween!
LAKEWOOD, CO
KXRM

Mama bear & two cubs sighted at Bear Creek Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted at a state cross-country race near the Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday morning, on Oct. 29. The bear family was spotted at Bear Creek Park during a 5A boys state cross-country race. The bear cubs followed their mom and crossed the creek near […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fentanyl in our communities: Warning signs for parents

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) and Fountain Fort Carson District 8 (FFC8) partnered with El Paso County Public Health South to present the Dangers of Fentanyl and Substance Abuse Panel. Officer Charles Stage of the Fountain Police Department, presented first. He made clear that his investment in the community was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Find the best dog breed that fits your family

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Kennel Club will host Meet the Breeds to give families the opportunity to interact with puppies while learning about pet ownership, Sunday, Nov. 6. Dog experts will be available to help families discover new breeds and determine which type of dog would fit best for different lifestyles. Meet the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

