FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts Annual Bear Run on November 5thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
2nd annual Trick or Treating event hosted for dogs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The second annual Doggy Trick or Treating & Costume Contest was hosted by All Breed Rescue & Training, Sunday afternoon. Pet owners and dogs got to trick or treat at 13 different vendors that gave away free toys and treats. Guests also got to enjoy a costume contest for best-dressed dog or […]
Daily Record
Neighbors: Meet Cañon City’s Babysitting Club
Vital community services come in a variety of forms whether it be volunteer work, social services, or any number of outreach programs. However, it could be as simple and rewarding as providing a safe, fun babysitting environment for the children of Fremont County. Earlier this summer, a group of remarkable...
KKTV
1 more chance to celebrate the spooky season with Boo at the Zoo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is wrapping up their 2022 Halloween celebrations with the final night of Boo at the Zoo. Around 15,000 tickets were originally available to purchase for the seven-night event, but only a few hundred are left for Monday night. A ticket will...
Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
KRDO
Pueblo allocates federal funds to operate homeless warming shelter for upcoming winter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city is using $50,000 from its share of federal money from the American Rescue Plan to finance operation of an overnight warming shelter for the homeless on the coldest nights of the upcoming winter season. The money will be used by the Crazy Faith Street...
KKTV
Happy Halloween from KKTV! Share your best costumes pics, past or present!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Happy Halloween from 11 News!. Watch the video above to see the 11 News This Morning team’s throwback Halloween photos!. Share your own in the album below for a chance to see them on TV!
KKTV
WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!
PPIR hosting drive-thru holiday light show
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Raceway will host the Magic of Lights festival, a holiday lights display featuring dozens of light designs and over a million individual LED lights. The Magic of Lights is a family-friendly holiday event; a drive-through experience designed for families to enjoy from the comfort […]
Fright Night on the Riverwalk is back
The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29th.
FOX21News.com
Tunnel of Terror starts Friday at Tommy’s Express Car Wash
(SPONSORED) — Tommy’s Express Car Wash isn’t just any ole car wash when it comes to. the Halloween season! Starting Friday, October 28, they’ll be putting on a haunted car wash called the Tunnel of Terror! Loving Living Local host Nova visited the Colorado Springs location to help with some last-minute preparations.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
KKTV
Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was rushed to the hospital Monday night following a crash east of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received the call just after 7 p.m. Halloween night for the crash at Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road in the Cimarron Hills area. According to CSP, a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
KKTV
WATCH: Fire destroys apartment complex in Lakewood
KRDO
Bear relocated from area southeast of Colorado Springs after weeks of avoiding capture
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a bear Sunday night that had been avoiding capture in an area southeast of Colorado Springs for weeks. According to CPW, the bear had been roaming an area along Jimmy Camp Creek and knocking over trash cans for...
Mama bear & two cubs sighted at Bear Creek Park
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted at a state cross-country race near the Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday morning, on Oct. 29. The bear family was spotted at Bear Creek Park during a 5A boys state cross-country race. The bear cubs followed their mom and crossed the creek near […]
KKTV
WATCH: Deadly motorcycle crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Fentanyl in our communities: Warning signs for parents
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) and Fountain Fort Carson District 8 (FFC8) partnered with El Paso County Public Health South to present the Dangers of Fentanyl and Substance Abuse Panel. Officer Charles Stage of the Fountain Police Department, presented first. He made clear that his investment in the community was […]
KKTV
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
KKTV
Family hosts vigil after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tapia family tells 11 News 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died after a multi-car crash on Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Road on the night of Oct. 28. The police have not confirmed the identity of the man who died in the crash, but they do...
Find the best dog breed that fits your family
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Kennel Club will host Meet the Breeds to give families the opportunity to interact with puppies while learning about pet ownership, Sunday, Nov. 6. Dog experts will be available to help families discover new breeds and determine which type of dog would fit best for different lifestyles. Meet the […]
