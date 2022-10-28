ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

ADAM LEE NICHOLS

Adam Lee Nichols, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Laken; two children, Jaden Lee Whyatt, Elana Nichols, and one of the way; Addison Elayna Nichols, and one on the way; his mother, Karen J. Nichols; his father Wendell “Keith’’ Nichols; his sister, Karen Nicole Nichols; his brothers, Brian Nichols and his wife Angela, Andrew Nichols and his wife Courtney, all of Lebanon, and James Eric Nichols of Jefferson City.
LEBANON, MO
RICHARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS

Richard Joseph Williams, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Harrisonville, Mo. to Norman Dewayne and Rosie Louise Sutton Williams. Richard married Sherry Brown, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. He also was preceded in death by...
LEBANON, MO
PAULINE RANDOLPH

Margaret Pauline Randolph, 88, of Marshfield, formerly of Niangua, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born June 27, 1934, in Webster County, Mo. to James Boyd and Nina Helen (McFairen) McClanahan. On July 11, 1954, she married Jim Randolph. She was preceded in death by her parents and a...
MARSHFIELD, MO
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
JANET BRIGMAN WEATHERSBEE

Janet Brigman Weathersbee, 68, of Concordia, Kan., formerly of Lebanon, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Salina, Kan. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Florence, Kan. to James Jr. and Letha Ruth Riggs Brigman. In 1979 she married Roger Dell Weathersbee. She was preceded in death by her parents, and...
CONCORDIA, KS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
MATTIE CLARCIA (HENSON) COFFMAN

Mattie Clarcia (Henson) Coffman, 92, of Richland, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, while in the Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her daughter, Myrna Deberry (Sherman) of Richland; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at...
RICHLAND, MO
JOHN CHARLES STEWART

John Charles Stewart, 84, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Florence, Colo. to Elmo and Mary (Grieschiemer) Stewart. Funeral services for John Charles Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Urbana with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating.
URBANA, MO
EMMANUEL "MANNY" ROBERT VALENTI

Emmanuel “Manny” Robert Valenti of Lebanon, 43, died Tuesday, October 25 in Springfield, after succumbing to injuries following a car accident. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren and Edna Mae Valenti. He was born Feb. 3, 1979, in Kansas City, Mo. but lived most of his life in Lebanon.
LEBANON, MO
Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday. “We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD

Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
LEBANON, MO
An incredible start to November!

Greene County Sheriff’s Office checked the homes of sex offenders for compliance on Halloween. Live, Life, Well: The importance of dads getting involved with homework. Several communities in the Ozarks asking for support of Use Tax. Police investigate businesses vandalized in Morrisville, Mo. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Suspect in custody after standoff in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a standoff in north Springfield on Sunday. The Springfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 p.m. for a domestic assault situation in the 2000 block of North Robberson Avenue. The assault victim left the house to call 911. Investigators say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods

Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
2022-23 Winter Preview: Marshfield Girls Basketball

It’s not always about how you start, it’s about how you finish, and that was the story for the Marshfield Lady Jays last season. “We were a young team last season, and that really showed the first half of it,” said Katie Pritchard, who enters her fifth year as Marshfield’s head coach. “We had a lot of growing pains initially and were trying to find our identity. We were 8-7 going into the second half of the season when things started to click. We banded together and were able to go on a run to finish out the season.”
MARSHFIELD, MO

