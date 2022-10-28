Your Week with Delaware Online

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Robert Long, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
The presence of lead in water at many Delaware schools is alarming enough, without concerns that state and school officials may have failed to adequately notify the public of the health hazard.

Reporting this week by reporter Amanda Fries shows a passing of the blame with state officials saying they did their part by notifying school officials and posting a report on a website. Federal funding for the lead tests requires public notification of the results.

But while state health officials may have posted results online in July, school staff, families and students were left in the dark about the testing efforts, finding out schools' results only after a Delaware Online/The News Journal article published on Oct. 4.

State education officials did not provide a clear explanation as to how notifying schools but not releasing the results to the public fulfilled this grant condition, nor could they explain why the department placed the responsibility for notifying the public on the individual schools despite the state department being the grant recipient.

Our reporting continues to explore what's being done to address lead hazards in our schools, including making sure parents, students and staff are informed of the conditions.

We can only do this kind of reporting about what matters most to the people of Delaware because of the support we receive from subscribers like you.

Below are more stories your subscription helped provide this week:

Delaware LIVE News

State to unveil new math program to combat low scores

Delaware will announce a new statewide math plan in December to counter COVID learning loss and boost the state’s horrific test scores, which are among the worst in the nation. The state has been working on the plan since January but is not yet prepared to release details because the plan hasn’t been finalized. Underscoring the need for help, especially ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO

The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 30, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists Culture Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Snowfall in Delaware comes in all shapes and sizes across several cities. Average snowfall in Delaware measures between approximately 10 and 20 inches. While temperatures in Delaware aren’t unbearable, winters remain cold and with them come the possibility of snowstorms and heavy snowfall.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

What is The State Bird of Delaware?

- Delaware's state bird is the Delaware Blue Hen, a blue strain of the American gamecock. . It was adopted as the state bird on April 14, 1939. It is one of only three birds to be recognized as state birds of the United States, despite being non-native. Delaware's State...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Carney vetoes bill to clarify gun ownership rules for medical marijuana patients

Gov John Carney vetoes a bill that would have clarified that medical marijuana patients are allowed to possess firearms. The bill was an attempt to untangle a complicated knot of state and federal law: Delaware’s medical marijuana program is over a decade old, but federal firearms rules prohibit people who use marijuana from possessing a firearm.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch

Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware may face ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, flu, RSV cases

  If you are sick, stay home. That’s the big message behind the state’s announcement Friday that Delaware could face a “tripledemic” of three serious respiratory viruses: COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. All three are putting patients of all ages into hospitals, which were already strained by infected patients and those who need medical ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware

- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Worried About Inflation? Take a Look at How Much Money You’ll Save with a Home in Delaware

While we help all kinds of people find or sell homes, we’re meeting lots of folks who are especially interested in moving to Delaware to escape much higher taxes in neighboring states. We answer many of their questions in a special Buyer’s Guide that details, in simple terms, how our tax structure relates to mortgages, retirement income and everyday expenses.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Fatality numbers on Delaware roads "headed in the wrong direction"

As of October 24, 2022, 125 people have lost their lives on Delaware roadways. The number is 12% higher than the same time last year. In 2021, the final fatality count was 139, the highest number in fifteen years. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski says the carnage is...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

DMV to hold online lottery for low-number tags

Delaware’s DMV is going the lottery route in its annual release of low-digit plates under a 12 Days of Plate-Mas promotion. Gone will be the lines at DMV offices from those eager to get the plates that in Delaware are owned by the individual, not the DMV. The low-number...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Registration underway for DMV's low-digit tag lottery

Registration is underway for the DMV’s latest Low Digit Tag Lottery. Anyone interested in winning a low-digit tag during the 12 Days of PLATE-mas must register by Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. And DelDOT community relations director C.R. McLeod says this year they’re changing the way they are making them...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

DPH Concerned Over Increasing Flu and RSV Cases In Delaware

Delaware Public Health is seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – especially in influenza and RSV. In the week ending on October 22 there were 44 laboratory confirmed cases of flu – compared to 19 the week before. The total is at 69 – the flu season officially began on October 2. For the same time frame – there were 98 cases of RSV bringing the season total to 250. Public health officials are concerned about the impact that a Tripledemic could have on the state’s overall health and hospital capacity. There is currently no vaccine available for RSV so you should follow preventative measures for all three viruses.
DELAWARE STATE
