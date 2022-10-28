Your Week with Delaware Online

The presence of lead in water at many Delaware schools is alarming enough, without concerns that state and school officials may have failed to adequately notify the public of the health hazard.

Reporting this week by reporter Amanda Fries shows a passing of the blame with state officials saying they did their part by notifying school officials and posting a report on a website. Federal funding for the lead tests requires public notification of the results.

But while state health officials may have posted results online in July, school staff, families and students were left in the dark about the testing efforts, finding out schools' results only after a Delaware Online/The News Journal article published on Oct. 4.

State education officials did not provide a clear explanation as to how notifying schools but not releasing the results to the public fulfilled this grant condition, nor could they explain why the department placed the responsibility for notifying the public on the individual schools despite the state department being the grant recipient.

Our reporting continues to explore what's being done to address lead hazards in our schools, including making sure parents, students and staff are informed of the conditions.

