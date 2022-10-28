MSU to 'strategize a plan' to reinstate swimming, diving programs

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University officials will begin discussions to restore the men's and women's swimming and diving programs that it cut two years ago, a decision that generated controversy and a federal court ruling finding that the college is out of compliance with federal Title IX regulations.

Trustee Melanie Foster, providing a report on MSU athletics at a Board of Trustees meeting Friday, said university officials will reach out to MSU swimming and diving athletes and supporters to "strategize a plan forward for the team in the next academic year." She said Athletic Director Alan Haller will reach out on behalf of MSU.

"We have heard swim and dive students, alumni, parents and the greater Spartan community," Foster said.

The announcement comes after a U.S. District Court judge ruled in August that the decision by then-Athletic Director Bill Beekman to drop the program in October 2020 violated Title IX law, which prohibits gender-based discrimination in schools or education programs that receive federal funding.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Sophia Balow, a student who would be on the swimming and diving team training for her senior season, said before Foster delivered her report.

In January, 11 former Spartan swimmers and divers filed a lawsuit arguing that the decision by MSU to eliminate the program left female athletes with fewer opportunities to participate in collegiate athletics.

MSU officials claimed they dropped the program because of financial impacts and other issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Men’s gymnastics, cut in 2001, was the last varsity sport MSU opted to drop.

The court fell short of requiring MSU to reinstate the men’s and women’s programs, saying instead that MSU needed to submit a compliance plan aimed at eliminating an existing athletics participation gap for female athletes.

MSU was ordered to submit a plan to get in compliance with Title IX this month, but the deadline was extended until after the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to weigh in on the case, according to MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen. It's unclear when the court could decide whether to review the case.

Supporters have repeatedly urged the board to restore the programs.

The announcement is a long time coming for the Battle for Spartan Swimming & Diving groups and other current and former swimmers and divers who have advocated for the program. Every MSU board meeting for months has included students, alumni or parents calling on trustees to reinstate the program.

"This is the biggest step forward we have seen from the Board of Trustees in our two years of fighting for reinstatement," said Mindy Arbaugh, who graduated from MSU and swam there from 1992-96. "We are very hopeful that AD Haller will meet with us soon. Our No. 1 goal is to get these kids back in the water."

If all goes well, Arbaugh is hopeful the program could still salvage a 2022-23 season. There are 21 athletes still on campus, she said, and they have a commitment from every Big Ten school and several other universities to welcome MSU to upcoming meets.

"We have a schedule ready. We have the athletes. All the pieces are there," Arbaugh said. "They could get these kids back in the water tomorrow."

Several advocates who attended the board meeting Friday had already reached out to Haller in attempts to begin some preliminary discussions, she said.

If the team is reinstated, swimmers could use McCaffree Pool at IM West. The pool was built in 1958 and is 25 yards long with six lanes. It meets NCAA competition requirements, but does not have the eight lanes and 50-yard Olympic length available at other Big Ten universities.

MSU is also building a recreation center that will include a large pool.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU to 'strategize a plan' to reinstate swimming, diving programs