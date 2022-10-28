Lansing man found dead outside former Saginaw Highway bank

LANSING TWP. — Police say a man who was found by Consumers Energy workers lying on the ground Thursday afternoon died from an undetermined cause, but foul play isn't suspected.

Consumers Energy employees were working near a former PNC Bank branch at 3820 W. Saginaw Highway about 2:40 p.m. when they found a man on the ground in the drive-thru lane and called 911, according to a press release from Lansing Township Police,

Police said Michael Wiseman, 55, of Lansing, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been dead for an undetermined amount of time. While foul play is not suspected, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police, township firefighters, paramedics and the Ingham County medical examiner investigator all responded to the scene.

Police asked that anyone with information about the death to call 517-999-0291 or email Detective Randy Volosky at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.