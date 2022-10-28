Colon, TR volleyball teams play to wins

The Colon volleyball team beat visiting North Adams-Jerome on Thursday.

The Lady Magi won in three sets at 25-17, 25-19 and 25-11.

“We had a great last home game to our season,” Colon coach Michelle Walkinhood said. “The girls played great defense, covering the court well, popping up the short and deep balls. They’ve come together well as a team this season, I’m so proud of what the girls have learned and overcome.”

Colon served up 14 aces in the win. Liv Johnson totaled four, Megann Mullins and Allison Vinson both added three aces.

Mullins led the team in kills as well with four, Raegan Thaxton recorded three kills, Kelsey Burgess totaled three kills with one block and two assists and six digs. Johnson totaled two kills with three assists while Lauren Lindsey and Macey Burgess both had one kill.

Reese Williams passed out eight assists with two digs and two kills.

Colon is hosting the District 116 tournament next week. The Magi won’t play until Wednesday against Climax-Scotts at 5:30 p.m. Athens and Mendon, a pair of Top 5 teams in Division 4, will play each other in Colon on Monday at 7 p.m.

Three Rivers beats Dowagiac

The Three Rivers volleyball team beat Dowagiac on Thursday.

Dowagiac won the opening set at 25-18, but Three Rivers rebounded to win each of the next three at 25-23, 25-23 and 25-13.

Jenna Southland led the way with 22 kills, five blocks and six digs.

Gabby Charvat scored five kills with three blocks and seven digs, Payge Ellifritz scored two kills with two aces.

Aliza Munro totaled 15 digs with one kill, Allie McGlothlen scored seven kills with four aces, three blocks and eight digs. Miley Southland passed out 35 assists with two blocks, two kills and eight digs. Lanie Glass scored five kills as well with one block.

Three Rivers will play Vicksburg in the opening round of district play on Monday. The Wildcats will be the second game of the day at Parchment High School.