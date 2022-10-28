POLL CLIMBING: OKWU teams ranked among NAIA's best in nation

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s 2022-23 men’s basketball team is thought pretty well of in high circles.

In Wednesday’s NAIA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Preseason Poll the Eagles landed at the No. 4 spot in the nation.

OKWU surged to a 34-3 record last year — the most wins by any team. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their third loss was in the Elite Eight of the national tourney.

Had they got past that game, they very well might have played for the national title.

Based on the poll voters, OKWU is one of the favorites to make the final this season.

Arizona Christian (31-5) surged to the No. 1 ranking, grabbing 15 first-place votes and 553 voting points.

Thomas More (Ky.) (31-5) came in at No. 2 (521 points, three first-place votes).

No. 3 College of Idaho (32-5) garnered 513 points.

OKWU owned No. 4 with 501 voting points, including one first-place vote.

Rounding out the Top Five was Indiana Wesleyan (28-7) (489).

OKWU is one of two Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference teams in the Top 25. The other is Southwestern (Kan.) (25-8, 242), which earned the No. 15 berth.

A third KCAC team, Kansas Wesleyan, appeared in the Others Receiving Votes list.

Interestingly, four of OKWU’s six non-conference foes got some love in the poll — Science & Arts (No. 13), Evangel (RV), MidAmerica Nazarene (RV) and Concordia (RV).

OKWU — which is coached by Donnie Bostwick — opens the season at 8 p.m. Friday in Bartlesville. The Eagles also will host an 8 p.m. game on Saturday night, in a showdown against No. 13-ranked Science & Arts.

—

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The OKWU Lady Eagles (16-0-1) remained in the No. 6 spot in the NAIA national poll.

This was a school-record third-straight week at No. 6 for the Lady Eagles, who are coached by Ivan Ristic.

There was no change 1st-through-17th in the poll from the previous week.

—

MEN’S SOCCER

OKWU slip up one place to No. 15 in the national men’s rankings.

With a 10-4-1 record, the Eagles received 261 voting points.

They were the only KCAC team to receive any votes.

—

VOLLEYBALL

The Lady Eagles (31-2) strengthened their position by moving up in the “Receiving Votes” list of the NAIA national poll. They received 2y votes, putting them in sixth place in the category.

Tracie Gillette coaches the Lady Eagles.