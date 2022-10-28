ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

POLL CLIMBING: OKWU teams ranked among NAIA's best in nation

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkoRu_0iq4Mkci00

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s 2022-23 men’s basketball team is thought pretty well of in high circles.

In Wednesday’s NAIA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Preseason Poll the Eagles landed at the No. 4 spot in the nation.

OKWU surged to a 34-3 record last year — the most wins by any team. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their third loss was in the Elite Eight of the national tourney.

Had they got past that game, they very well might have played for the national title.

Based on the poll voters, OKWU is one of the favorites to make the final this season.

Arizona Christian (31-5) surged to the No. 1 ranking, grabbing 15 first-place votes and 553 voting points.

Thomas More (Ky.) (31-5) came in at No. 2 (521 points, three first-place votes).

No. 3 College of Idaho (32-5) garnered 513 points.

OKWU owned No. 4 with 501 voting points, including one first-place vote.

Rounding out the Top Five was Indiana Wesleyan (28-7) (489).

OKWU is one of two Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference teams in the Top 25. The other is Southwestern (Kan.) (25-8, 242), which earned the No. 15 berth.

A third KCAC team, Kansas Wesleyan, appeared in the Others Receiving Votes list.

Interestingly, four of OKWU’s six non-conference foes got some love in the poll — Science & Arts (No. 13), Evangel (RV), MidAmerica Nazarene (RV) and Concordia (RV).

OKWU — which is coached by Donnie Bostwick — opens the season at 8 p.m. Friday in Bartlesville. The Eagles also will host an 8 p.m. game on Saturday night, in a showdown against No. 13-ranked Science & Arts.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The OKWU Lady Eagles (16-0-1) remained in the No. 6 spot in the NAIA national poll.

This was a school-record third-straight week at No. 6 for the Lady Eagles, who are coached by Ivan Ristic.

There was no change 1st-through-17th in the poll from the previous week.

MEN’S SOCCER

OKWU slip up one place to No. 15 in the national men’s rankings.

With a 10-4-1 record, the Eagles received 261 voting points.

They were the only KCAC team to receive any votes.

VOLLEYBALL

The Lady Eagles (31-2) strengthened their position by moving up in the “Receiving Votes” list of the NAIA national poll. They received 2y votes, putting them in sixth place in the category.

Tracie Gillette coaches the Lady Eagles.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater

We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
PAWHUSKA, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Bartlesville Sports Fan Goes Viral On TikTok

A young man from Bartlesville is gaining a lot of attention on TikTok this sports season. His name is James, he has Down Syndrome and he has 500,000 followers with over 12 million likes. James gained popularity on the platform by reacting to sporting events. Meteorologist Stacia Knight shared more...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kosu.org

As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE
moreclaremore.com

CIEDA welcomes Bailey Thompson as organization’s Office Manager

The Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority (CIEDA) is excited to welcome Bailey Thompson as the newest addition to its staff. Thompson will serve as the organization’s Office Manager, and play a vital role in overseeing daily operations, managing finances and assisting team members with economic and talent development projects.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

17 More Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery

Another group of burials has been found at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa as excavation work continues. According to representatives with the archeological team, 17 burials were found at Oaklawn over the weekend. They say that when the team expanded west they found an additional 11 fully-exposed graves and one that was a partially exposed adult-sized grave. On Saturday, the team continued south toward the fence line and exposed an additional 5 graves that are adult-size.
TULSA, OK
kxnet.com

Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration

A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ward 4 Candidate Drops Out of the Race

Bartlesville Ward 4 candidate John Maples has dropped out of the race against incumbent Billie Roane. In a press release delivered via Facebook, Maples cited family reasons for his decision.and thanked everyone for their prayers and support. Press Release. October 28,2022. Greetings,. My name is John Maples I am currently...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Halloween Events In Green Country

It's Halloween and there are lots of events and activities happening all around Green Country. Tulsa Parks will be hosting a "Halloween Carnival" at Lacy Park near East Virgin and North Peoria from 6 to 8 p.m. In Collinsville, the city will host "Hocus Pocus in the Plaza", which starts...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy