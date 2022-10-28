The UnitedHealthcare community plan of Texas has invested $5 million into the Multi-assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland here in San Antonio. That money will help address issues that people with disabilities face every day. Here to tell us more are Marian Cabanillas with UnitedHealthcare and Allan Castro CEO of MAC at Morgans Wonderland. Take a look to learn more!

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO