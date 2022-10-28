ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Foster Farms Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled. Company officials say they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The recall notice says the plastic pieces may be inside Foster Farms' fully-cooked frozen chicken breast patties. The products were produced this summer in 80-ounce plastic bag packages...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Staff at Children's Hospital create trick-or-treat parade for patients

SAN ANTONIO - It's a colorful crew at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio Monday night. Medical staff made sure none of their patients had to miss out on any Halloween fun. Kids got to trick-or-treat through the hospital's lobby, complete with candy, costumes, and decorations. Child Life Associates even...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Help us collect 1 million pounds of food in November!

SAN ANTONIO - In the month of November, we set out to collect 1 million pounds of food through community food drives. This year, due to the impacts of inflation, we are serving 100,000 families in need each week. Be a part of the solution, and start a fundraiser and invite friends & family to make an impact with you!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland

The UnitedHealthcare community plan of Texas has invested $5 million into the Multi-assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland here in San Antonio. That money will help address issues that people with disabilities face every day. Here to tell us more are Marian Cabanillas with UnitedHealthcare and Allan Castro CEO of MAC at Morgans Wonderland. Take a look to learn more!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mi Tierra honors 53 migrants in Dia de los Muertos Altar

SAN ANTONIO – As Dia de los Muertos quickly approaches, many are already setting up their altar to honor the dead, but this year Mi Tierra is setting up theirs to honor the 53 migrants who lost their lives in the tractor-trailer in late June. The altar is already...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The marvelous Spiritlandia music festival takes place Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

P.A.M. Outreach gears up for this year's youth summit

SAN ANTONIO- P.A.M. Media Outreach is gearing up for this year's youth summit!. This is a 9-week curriculum-based leadership program that helps students problem solve, among learning other skills. This program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high school students and it’s now also helping middle school youth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Quince at the Polls empowering Latinas

The effort to get more Latinas at the polls was a big push in the "Quince to the Polls" event, hosted by Jolt Action and Harness. Both nonprofits that focus empowerment of voting and letting your voice be heard. Big ball gowns, lined up low riders and political activists and...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Latino Vote: Tuesday at 6:30 pm

SAN ANTONIO - Latinos are the fastest growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last mid-terms, according to the Pew Research Center. That makes their votes more impactful than ever. Former U.S. Congressman Henry Bonilla and former State Representative Michael Villarreal sat down with News 4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy