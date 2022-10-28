Read full article on original website
Foster Farms Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled
SAN ANTONIO - Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled. Company officials say they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The recall notice says the plastic pieces may be inside Foster Farms' fully-cooked frozen chicken breast patties. The products were produced this summer in 80-ounce plastic bag packages...
Staff at Children's Hospital create trick-or-treat parade for patients
SAN ANTONIO - It's a colorful crew at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio Monday night. Medical staff made sure none of their patients had to miss out on any Halloween fun. Kids got to trick-or-treat through the hospital's lobby, complete with candy, costumes, and decorations. Child Life Associates even...
SAN ANTONIO - In the month of November, we set out to collect 1 million pounds of food through community food drives. This year, due to the impacts of inflation, we are serving 100,000 families in need each week. Be a part of the solution, and start a fundraiser and invite friends & family to make an impact with you!
The UnitedHealthcare community plan of Texas has invested $5 million into the Multi-assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland here in San Antonio. That money will help address issues that people with disabilities face every day. Here to tell us more are Marian Cabanillas with UnitedHealthcare and Allan Castro CEO of MAC at Morgans Wonderland. Take a look to learn more!
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
San Antonio Veteran finds seizure relief with help of medical device
SAN ANTONIO - Epilepsy Awareness month starts Tuesday and to kick it off we are sharing the story of a local U.S. Airforce veteran who was just 24 years old when he lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle down a highway in San Antonio due to a seizure. Eight days...
Helping the helpers - giving first responders tools they need to cope with tragedy
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine having to clear a classroom filled with bodies or process the scene inside a church with gun-riddled victims. Confronting crisis comes with the job for first responders. Those front-line workers are getting help at a conference here this week overcoming the turmoil from tragedies. "First responders...
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
Mi Tierra honors 53 migrants in Dia de los Muertos Altar
SAN ANTONIO – As Dia de los Muertos quickly approaches, many are already setting up their altar to honor the dead, but this year Mi Tierra is setting up theirs to honor the 53 migrants who lost their lives in the tractor-trailer in late June. The altar is already...
SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
SAN ANTONIO — Bars are expecting to be packed with both Halloween and sporting events taking place Monday night. While they want you to have fun they also want you to be safe. Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse Owner Haran Hernandez is ready for what promises to be a busy night....
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
SAN ANTONIO- P.A.M. Media Outreach is gearing up for this year's youth summit!. This is a 9-week curriculum-based leadership program that helps students problem solve, among learning other skills. This program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high school students and it’s now also helping middle school youth.
SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
The effort to get more Latinas at the polls was a big push in the "Quince to the Polls" event, hosted by Jolt Action and Harness. Both nonprofits that focus empowerment of voting and letting your voice be heard. Big ball gowns, lined up low riders and political activists and...
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after speeding and crashing into a metal signal controller cabinet, San Antonio police say. Police were called to the 6300 block of Medina Base Rd. late Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a man was allegedly speeding and swerving on the road before...
SAN ANTONIO - Latinos are the fastest growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last mid-terms, according to the Pew Research Center. That makes their votes more impactful than ever. Former U.S. Congressman Henry Bonilla and former State Representative Michael Villarreal sat down with News 4...
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty officer is hospitalized after he and his son were shot by an unknown vehicle as they were driving home, police say. The incident happened at the 9500 block of NW Loop 1604 at New Guilbeau Road at around 9:13 p.m. Upon police arrival, they...
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver had a rude awakening Sunday night after crashing into a concrete barrier, police say. Police were called to the 11900 block of San Pedro St. when a driver failed to make a turnaround and crashed head-on into the barrier. A passenger inside...
