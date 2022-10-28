ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State News, Michigan State University

Swim and dive team expects reinstatement following board meeting

By Morgan Womack
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ni65m_0iq4LFUW00

Michigan State Trustee Foster discusses Budget and Finance and gives recommendation. The Michigan State University Board of Trustees met in the Hannah Administration Building, on April 22, 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Year-out lease signing in East Lansing causes stress among students

With a high demand for student housing in East Lansing, the year-out lease signing cycle has students in a last-minute crunch to find housing.Typically, students start to look for off-campus housing a full year before they end up moving in, and they have to sign at a location fairly soon after they do move."It's kind of stressful you have to figure out already a year in advance what you're doing, where you want to live," international relations junior Noah Scudder said.Scudder currently lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, where he and his roommates had to sign last October. Having spent...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'Likely my final MSU board meeting': Stanley addresses board

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said today's Board of Trustees meeting will likely be his final MSU board meeting during the President's Report. The room gave Stanley a standing ovation following his comments.Stanley, who gave the board his notice of resignation on Oct. 13, began his reports by thanking MSU faculty, staff and students for "all their hard work in the past three plus years.""It's really fulfilling," Stanley said. "Look back on what we've accomplished." Stanley mentioned several accomplishments during his time as president including the university strategic plan, COVID-19 efforts, plans for a multicultural center and campus safety and security measures regarding relationship violence and sexual misconduct."There is still work to be done based on everything I've seen," Stanley said.Stanley said that MSU is hitting "all-time highs" in "almost every parameter." He said it is important to continue improving the Title IX office and prioritizing the safety and well-being of students."These are blueprints for containing images, academic excellence and global impact going forward," Stanley said. "I know you will get there because you are Michigan State University Spartans. Go Green."
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Tucker addresses tunnel altercation and subsequent suspensions at Monday's press conference

After Saturday night's 29-7 loss to No. 4 Michigan in the Big House, Michigan State's players were involved in an altercation with at least one Michigan player in the player's tunnel. Head Coach Mel Tucker opened his Monday press conference by addressing the incident. "We are deeply sorry," Tucker said. "We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters, and of course, all of our student athletes, past and present."Sunday evening, Tucker announced the suspension of four players as a result of the physical altercations: redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion "Tank" Brown, freshman defensive end Zion Young, junior safety...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff named as interim president in unanimous vote

The Board of Trustees appointed Provost Teresa Woodruff to interim president in a unanimous vote at a special meeting on Oct. 31. Woodruff was appointed interim president less than three weeks after President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. resigned. In a video sent to the MSU community on Oct. 13, Stanley gave the board a 90-day notice of resignation, citing a loss of confidence within the board.Stanley wasn't present at the special meeting because he was speaking at another event, deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Following Stanley's announcement, the board released a statement that said the search for interim president would begin immediately....
The State News, Michigan State University

Board of Trustees to name interim president on Oct. 31

The Board of Trustees will name MSU's interim president at a special meeting at noon on Oct. 31. The meeting will be held in room 401 of the Hannah Administration Building and live-streamed for the public.President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. resigned with a 90-day notice on Oct. 13 in a video sent to the MSU community. In the announcement, Stanley attributed his resignation to a loss of confidence in the Board of Trustees.The board announced the search for interim president will begin immediately following Stanley's video. Stanley said he intends to cooperate with the board during the search at the Oct. 18 university council meeting.Several faculty and student leaders endorsed Provost Teresa Woodruff for interim president in a statement sent to the board on Oct. 26.
The State News, Michigan State University

Intercultural aides foster safe spaces and community on campus

Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Linus Kaechele found himself bored and stuck in his dorm with nothing to do, so he decided to follow the advice of his resident assistant and go to a roundtable discussion, or RTD. ﻿Kaechele enjoyed his first experience, so he kept going to sit and listen. In the fourth week, one of the facilitators called an intercultural aide, or ICA, told him, "We'd love it if you shared, but the fact that you're here means the most to us; your presence is more than enough." ﻿After hearing this, Kaechele spoke in an RTD for the...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State volleyball swept by Michigan for second time this season

Despite a chance to split wins with its in-state rival, Michigan State volleyball fell on the road to Michigan 3-0 for the second time this season. The teams met previously in East Lansing on Oct. 14, when Michigan swept MSU 3-0.The Wolverines dominated offensively for the majority of the game, hitting .250 to the Spartans' .128.Graduate middle blocker Rebecka Poljan led the team in scoring with 10 kills and four blocks while hitting .500. Freshman outside hitter Selin Aslayan and sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Moore racked up eight kills, respectively. Freshman outside hitter Maradith O'Gorman outside finished the match with seven kills...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing prepares for big business during rivalry weekend

This Saturday, Michigan State Football play their neighbors to the south - the University of Michigan. Businesses across East Lansing are gearing up for one of the busiest weekends of the season. "So, it's obviously a much, much busier game day because it's our biggest rival," Barrio manager Emma Tous said. "This year, we aren't doing as much preparation as we did last year, just because it's an away game."Typically, the rivalry game brings in more revenue to East Lansing businesses, and although the game is in Ann Arbor this year, they're still expecting big crowds."Definitely expect more than typical for...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

No. 6 MSU women's soccer rallies in second half, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinal

In Michigan State's first Big Ten Tournament win since 2011, a brace from sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes pushed the No. 1 seeded Spartans to a second half comeback win against the No. 8 seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers got on the board early as graduate student midfielder/forward McKenna Buisman booted a laser past redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to put them up just five minutes in. Junior midfielder Sophia Bowman was credited with the assist. Later in the half, junior defender Bria Schrotenboer saved the Spartans from going down 2-0 with a comeback deflection in the box. She knew when the play...
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU's strong red zone defense not enough to take down No. 4 Michigan

Bend, don't break, but is that good enough?The Michigan State defense was able to contain the full power of the No. 4 Michigan offense in the first half of its rivalry matchup. The Spartans were able to get the stop in the red zone during Michigan's first scoring drive, forcing a field goal from graduate student kicker Jake Moody. With five field goals, Moody led the team in scoring. As definitive as the loss was for the Spartans, had the red zone defense not been as strong as it was, the score would have been much more lopsided. "I think we...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Four MSU football players suspended following tunnel altercation

Four Michigan State football players have been suspended from the team following the physical altercation in the tunnel that took place after the game against Michigan Oct. 29.Redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion 'Tank' Brown, freshman defensive end Zion Young, junior safety Angelo Grose and redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump were the four players named in a statement from Mel Tucker, who will be suspended immediately.According to the statement, the suspensions will remain in place until investigations of the incident by law enforcement, Michigan, Michigan State leadership and the Big Ten Conference are completed. Additional student-athlete participation in the altercation is under...
The State News, Michigan State University

The 1909: President Stanley update, ASMSU's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs and election updates

Lily Guiney goes in-depth about the dispute between the Board of Trustees and President Stanley. Guiney discusses the advocacy of a MSU psychology student for more access to Narcan, used for medical emergencies. She goes in depth on polling and voting information and examines ballot proposals. Finally, Guiney discusses ASMSU's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs.This week on The 1909:"The 1909" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost: Lily GuineyEdited by: SaMya Overall, Dina Kaur, Shakyra Mabone and Claire Grant
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Experts break down economic impact of MSU on East Lansing

Michigan State University - as well as the students, parents, staff and faculty that come with it - is the economic engine that runs the city of East Lansing. A town of about 14 square miles, East Lansing has a population of around 47,000 and a median age of 21, according to the ﻿﻿city's community profile.What differentiates East Lansing from any regular town is that there is a university at its center.﻿Does East Lansing need MSU?﻿"Obviously (East Lansing) gets most of its economic base from the university," economics professor Ronald Fisher said. "It's different because there are a lot of students...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: MSU football unable to perform in all three phases in rivalry loss to No. 4 Michigan

Michigan State football suffered a 29-7 loss at the hands of rival No. 4 Michigan Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Spartan defense was able to initially hold the Wolverines to field goals, but the offense failed to string together explosive plays at the right times to create scoring opportunities.Graduate student kicker Jake Moody was responsible for the majority of Michigan's scoring. He went 5-5 in field goals and 2-2 in extra points.Sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman scored MSU's lone touchdown on a 26-yard pass from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne in the first quarter. He led the Spartan receivers...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Leon Panetta to join Former Michigan Governor Blanchard at MSU Public Service Form

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard is expected to have Leon Panetta as a special guest during an MSU public service form. The former Defense Secretary and CIA Director will join Blanchard as a special guest during his MSU Public Service Forum on Nov. 29. Panetta was a member of Congress from California and was also the Chief of Staff for former president Bill Clinton.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Apartment complex sprawl is spreading across East Lansing - how does this change the city?

On a busy afternoon in the joint bookstore and coffee shop Hooked, the scene is like any other small business that could be found in a mid-sized city across America - people chatting over coffee, college students studying at the tables by the window and children eyeing the colorful covers of the books in the kids' section. When you look out the window, however, you might not see the view you'd expect. Instead of a quaint downtown street with trees and sidewalks, Hooked has found its home amongst several massive apartment complexes, one of which is still under construction. Cafe manager Jaie...
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill

Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
DEXTER, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
891
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy