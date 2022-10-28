ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In Southwest and Central Virginia, November will kick off on a mild note as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Be aware that areas of dense fog may impact your Tuesday morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for several counties until 10 a.m. When driving, slow down, use your low beams, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO