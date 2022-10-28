ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinpoint Weather: Spooky showers for Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Prepare for a damp, cool, and cloudy Monday across Southwest and Central Virginia. A nearby low pressure system will bring off-and-on showers to the region throughout the day. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s and 50s before reaching the cooler-than-average 60s by the afternoon.
Pinpoint Weather: Foggy AM, mild start to November

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In Southwest and Central Virginia, November will kick off on a mild note as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Be aware that areas of dense fog may impact your Tuesday morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for several counties until 10 a.m. When driving, slow down, use your low beams, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization. In a recent press release, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) called the results “troubling” and said the data would be used to...
