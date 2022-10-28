Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/04 – Marylynne Toliver
Marylynne Toliver, 74, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Soccer Super Sectionals Tonight: Triad Takes On Chatham, Edwardsville Battles Romeoville
The prep soccer 2a Super Sectionals are tonight. Triad makes the trip to Rochester to take on Chatham Glenwood for a trip to state. Soloria Academy takes on Chicago Mt Carmel at Burbank, Grayslake Central hosts Niles Notre Dame and at Sterling it’s Marmion Academy against Peoria Notre Dame.
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
southernillinoisnow.com
Trick or Treating Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon and Alma
It’s Trick or Treat night Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon, and Alma. The event is from six to eight for those 12 and under. In Salem, a number of activities are planned to go along with Trick or Treating. The Salem Recreation Department and Marion County YMCA are...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Halloween Parade Will Have Huge Participation Once Again
EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The line-up begins at 4 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School parking lots. All parade entries should be in place no later than 5 p.m., the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce...
southernillinoisnow.com
Orphans Advance To 5a 2nd Round, Will Host Morris This Week
Week 1 of the high school playoff are in the books. The Centralia Orphans advanced in the 5a playoffs after their upset win at Triad 27-14. They advance to Week 2 of the post season where they will host Morris. Mt Vernon got beat in a close game at Kankakee...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia’s parade master ready for city’s two Halloween Parades Saturday
Everything is set for two parades in Centralia on Saturday. The Fall Festival which runs from nine to three on Saturday will feature the Children’s Halloween Parade. The big parade will follow at seven Saturday night. Butch Mathus is coordinating both and is excited by what he expects to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say
MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Cross Country Fails To Qualify From Sectionals, CORLHS Sends 2
Salem Cross Country Fails To Qualify From Sectionals. Neither Salem cross country team advanced out of the St Joseph Ogden 1a Sectional over the weekend. The boys were 18th as a team with St Teresa winning the event followed by Tuscola, Newton, St Joseph Ogden, St Anthony in the top 5. Freshman Robby Shober led Salem finishing 54th in a time of 17:08.10. He was followed by Hunter Malan 96th, Branson Pappas 108th, Ricardo Salgado 127, Drew Davis 142, Titus Churchill 147.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk addresses subcircuit ballot issue
The judicial subcircuit precinct 3 in Edwardsville has gotten some attention over the past week due to an issue with the early voting ballot. About 160 addresses in Edwardsville were identified as being mistakenly included in the precinct, and about 15 were given ballots including an option for that race that should not have. The Madison County Clerk says the issue has been identified and is being remedied.
wlds.com
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO
The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO. Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year. Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23...
Madison County spending tens of millions in ARPA funds
Madison County officials have finally decided how to spend the $51 million provided by the federal government.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Opens Salem Tournament With Win, Back In Action Tonight
Last night the Lady Bobcats opened up play with a 40-22 win over Breese. Addy Lever led Salem with 11, Mya Rusell added 10. Salem is back in action tonight at 7 when they host Carlyle following the first game of the night at 5:30 featuring Breese and Olney. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Building one more float pays off for Harley Queen winner
After a seven year absence, Barbara Cushman decided to build one more float for the Centralia Halloween Parade and came away with the coveted Harley Queen Trophy. Cushman gathered with more than 40 members of her family to claim the top prize at the Carillon Tower after the parade. “Took...
southernillinoisnow.com
70th Annual Centralia Kiddie Parade draws decent crowd
Yesterday morning marked the 70th Annual Centralia Kiddie Parade which brought a wave of young ghouls and goblins, and their families, to the streets of Centralia. There were plenty of unique costumes and floats to be seen, from princesses to witches, and from Elvis to a walking, talking vending machine.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
southernillinoisnow.com
Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade
Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
southernillinoisnow.com
Number of COVID cases increasing, Marion County remains at low community transmission rate 10-29-22
The weekly CDC tracker shows Marion County with 17 new COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations for the week ending Thursday. The number of new or probable cases is up 21 percent from the prior week. The county remains at the low level for COVID transmission. Marion County Health Department...
advantagenews.com
Oilers bow out of playoffs at Coal City
The East Alton Wood River Oilers football season came to an end in the first round of the IHSA Playoffs Saturday. The Big Z's Nick Darr has the story. Your browser does not support the audio element.
This Illinois Restaurant Slices Up Delicious Pizza With a Heaping Side Order of Scary
Craving pizza? Papa Vito's Pizza in Belleville, Illinois serves delicious Italian food, but its paranormal experiences are what brings everyone back for seconds. I don't know about you, but eating pizza on Halloween night is a long-standing tradition in our home, and now that I discovered there is a haunted pizza place in Belleville, Illinois, I kinda want to go on a road trip tonight.
