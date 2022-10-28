The judicial subcircuit precinct 3 in Edwardsville has gotten some attention over the past week due to an issue with the early voting ballot. About 160 addresses in Edwardsville were identified as being mistakenly included in the precinct, and about 15 were given ballots including an option for that race that should not have. The Madison County Clerk says the issue has been identified and is being remedied.

