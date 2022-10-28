Read full article on original website
Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Popular Pancake Day Is Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–One of the most popular events of the year is upon us. Pancake Day is Thursday!. The Henry County Carl Perkins Center hosts the event, with volunteers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police and other agencies manning the huge traditional griddle. The event is held...
‘Tis The Season: Downtown Paris Open Houses Set
Paris, Tenn.–As the first of many open houses in the region, Downtown Unwrapped in Paris, Tennessee, kicks off November 4th-6th with food trucks, fire pits, live music, a shopping passport, and more!. Friday, November 4th:. Kicking off the weekend, food trucks will be ready for shoppers beginning at 5...
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Biggest Crowd Ever As Spooktacular Draws 5,000
Paris, Tenn.–An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance at Saturday’s annual Spooktacular–the biggest attendance ever. The Spooktacular was held at the Eiffel Tower Park and was held over a wider area of the park, including the Splash Park. Young and old in costume enjoyed the games, costume contests, pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, Minions Dance Party, Fright Land and Fantasy Land Trails and candy handed out at several stations set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police, REAL Hope Center, and other local organizations. The event was organized by the City of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and Director Tony Lawrence estimated at least 5,000 were in attendance. Paris Firefighter Viviana Rodriguez Londono had a perfect spot to watch the festivities from atop the Paris Fire Truck and took this photo.
Gerrell Presented With Loyal Patriot Award At Tourism Authority Meeting
Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Mayor Carlton Gerrell was presented the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian at Monday morning’s Henry County Tourism Authority meeting. In presenting the honor, County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway thanked Gerrell for all he has done as...
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
Ruth Ann Willoughby
Ruth Ann Willoughby, 63, of Paris, died Friday, October 28, 2022, in Paris. She was born Saturday, February 14, 1959, in Dickson, Tennessee, to the late Morley Robert Bates and the late Bertha Smith Bates. Ruth had formerly worked as an aide at the RoseStone Retirement Community until her health...
Historical Society To Meet At Arts Academy
The Paris Academy Association Board, who successfully restored and preserved one of the most historical buildings in Henry County, will host the meeting in Room 8. The group will showcase exhibits in Room 7 and present the history of the Paris Male Academy, Paris Public School, The City High School, Robert E. Lee School, and currently the Paris Academy for the Arts. The property was also used for drills and other training for soldiers during the Civil War.
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
Event brings Halloween fun to Conger Park
JACKSON, Tenn. –Trunk or treat hosted by local business. The Urban Defense Gun Club hosted a Trunk or Treat on Saturday. It was a great turnout with food and refreshments served at the event. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The President of the Urban Defense...
Families are falling for fun at Green Acres Farm
MILAN, Tenn. –A farm in a West Tennessee town has a pumpkin patch that is guaranteed to offer a fun day. In Milan, at Green Acres Farm there’s all kinds of activities for the family to enjoy, and this place is an overall fun, good time. Green Acres...
Great Murray State Homecoming Weekend
Murray, Ky.–What a great homecoming weekend! Perfect weather for the Homecoming Parade, with hundreds of alumni returning to Murray. And The Racers scored 19 unanswered points to beat Tennessee State 19-3. Photo by David Eaton.
Music festival gives back to those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local business holds a music festival for the homeless community. It’s that time of the year once again! On Saturday, Third Eye Curiosities, owner Hunter Cross teamed up with Area Relief Ministries and RIFA to have the annual Krewfest event. “Today, we are throwing the...
Bethel’s “Phantom” Set For The Dixie
The Dixie Hosts Bethel University Renaissance Theatre’s The Phantom of the Opera. Get ready for a jaw-dropping, theatrical experience as Andrew Loyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, for 5 performances!. Friday, November 4 | 7:00p. Saturday,...
JMC Library announces November program
JACKSON, Tenn. –JMC Library and the Friends of the Library announce November program. According to information from the Jackson Madison County Library, next month the Friends of the Library will host a special book review program. Friend of the JMC Library member, Melissa Moore will host a book review...
Newest Martin Police Officer Sworn In
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department welcomes their newest officer: Ptl. Virakwonn Kong was sworn in by Mayor Randy Brundige Monday on his first day at work. He was honorably discharged from the Army as an E-5 and moved to Martin, TN with his wife Katerina and their two children. Police Chief Don Teal said, “We are proud to have you on our team and we all thank you for your service to our country!!!”
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
UC Discovery Kids Enjoy Day At Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Selected students from both the third and fourth grades at Union City Elementary School recently spent the day at Discovery Park of America after being chosen as Discovery Kids as part of the school’s reward program. Ten third graders and ten more from the fourth grade...
Billy Dale Hicks
Billy Dale Hicks, 78, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1944, in Mansfield, Tennessee to Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, who both preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his sister: Willene Berkley. Billy...
