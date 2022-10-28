Read full article on original website
Related
Despite the odds, the Great Resignation lives on
Americans weren't worried about quitting their jobs in September. With fewer workers getting fired and abundant job openings, that makes sense.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
10 cities where bike commuting is growing fastest in the US
Using data from the Bike League, the Census Bureau, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and several cities' websites, Velotric looked into the 10 cities in the U.S. where bike commuting has increased the most.
Comments / 0