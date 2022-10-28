Read full article on original website
Find Your Community at This New Climate Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
wamc.org
Cybersecurity center will be housed at Springfield Union Station
A collaborative hub to address cybersecurity challenges that arise in western Massachusetts will be set up in Springfield. A cybersecurity operations center that is expected to open in early 2024 at Springfield’s Union Station will provide threat monitoring and other services for municipalities, small businesses, and nonprofits. Congressman Richard...
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
Trick-or-treating all across Holyoke on Halloween
There will be trick-or-treating at multiple locations in Holyoke on Monday.
Professor speaks in Holyoke to discuss future status of Puerto Ricans
An audience at the Holyoke Public Library showed deep interest on Saturday in what Puerto Rican educator and scholar Charles Venator-Santiago had to say about the future status of Puerto Ricans.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
28 Western Massachusetts recruits graduate from Springfield fire academy
SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight of the state’s newest firefighters celebrated on Friday their completion of a 10-week training program at the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield campus. Before a gathering of family, friends and departmental colleagues, members of Academy Class 29 cheered when State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey...
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Feedback From Parents Of BIPOC Youth On The Naming Of The Amherst 9
I am submitting this article on behalf of parents of BIPOC youth known as the Amherst 9. They requested that I share the input below so as to protect their privacy. “As self-described descendants of African American enslaved people, Dr. Shirley Jackson Whitaker and Town Councilor Anika Lopes, both serving on the board of Ancestral Bridges (a non-profit established by Lopes earlier this year to advance the cause of local black history and BIPOC teens), are calling appropriation on the use of Amherst 9 because the “sensationalized” incident in Amherst on July 5 as they see it does not compare to the suffering endured by the all black composition of the Scottsboro 9 and the Little Rock 9.”
In Accordance With New Massachusetts Law, Pittsfield Announces Plan For Disposal Of Mattresses
You may remember being warned about a new Massachusetts law that affects the proper disposal of mattresses. Well, that time has arrived. Effective on Nov. 1, mattresses and other textile items are being banned from landfills. The City of Pittsfield has a plan, though. On Tuesday, Public Works Commissioner Ricardo...
The Heirloom Collective cannabis dispensary opens in Bernardston
The recently opened cannabis dispensary in Bernardston is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
Have You Seen This New Berkshires Hotel That Was Once a Days Inn?
Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible. There is a good chance that you have driven past this new...
Council considers law to allow protruding signs in downtown Westfield
WESTFIELD — Allowing business signs that stick out from their buildings could bring back some of the classic feel to Westfield’s downtown, City Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane said in proposing a zoning amendment this month. “You see them in other downtowns that are real destination downtowns,” Matthews-Kane said at...
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
