Shepherd’s pies recalled in Florida after customers find copper wire inside food: USDA
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A line of shepherd’s pies sold in Florida and three other states have been recalled after customers complained of copper wire found inside the products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A USDA recall alert said Lone Star Bakery Inc., located in China Grove, Texas, recalled about 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd’s pies that could have been contaminated with foreign materials, specifically copper wire.Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul hospitalized after being attacked at home, officials say
The recall affects the 8-ounce “Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie” that have a use-by date of Sept. 9, 2023.Recall-038-2022-labels Download
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the company received complaints about “entwined copper wire” embedded in the pies.
According to the alert, no injuries have been reported yet, but the FSIS said copper wire pieces could be sharp enough to hurt someone if they consume them.
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ freezers,” the USDA said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
For more information, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 4