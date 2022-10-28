Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte NICU Babies Dressed Up For Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital NICU is a level 4 nursery, the highest certification attainable in North Carolina for treating premature and critically-ill newborns. Right now, the NICU unit cares for approximately 54 patients at a time and will be soon be opening its expansion...
wccbcharlotte.com
More Than 100 Kids Celebrate “Trunk N Treat” At Sugaw Creek Rec Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It didn’t matter if it was a little wet outside this Halloween. More than 100 kids decided to do their trick-or-treating indoors at the “Trunk N Treat” party at Sugaw Creek Rec Center in Northeast Charlotte. Kids dressed up in costume for candy...
wccbcharlotte.com
Touch-A-Truck Event Comes To Pineville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids got a unique opportunity to be hands-on with lots of different kinds of vehicles in Pineville Saturday. The town partnered with Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, Pineville Neighbors and Carolina Place Mall for a ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the mall. There were large amounts...
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
wccbcharlotte.com
After No Winner Saturday Night, Powerball Jackpot Now Stands At $1 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot now stands at a staggering $1 billion. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30 year history that the grand prize has hit a billion...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrrrgh! It’s Pirates’ Christmas Weekend At The Carolina Renaissance Festival, November 5th & 6th
CONCORD, NC (News Release) — ARRRRGH! It’s foolish pleasures and pirate’s treasures! Special Pirate Entertainment is scheduled all weekend long (November 5th – 6th) at the Carolina Renaissance Festival! Plunder the Village with early Holiday shopping and save at the Fairhaven Village Marketplace!. Special Pirate entertainment...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Social District Kicks Off This Weekend In Albemarle
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The City of Albemarle kicks off its new social district this weekend. People can now walk and carry an alcoholic beverage with them as they stroll through areas of downtown. People must carry a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. You can’t...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
wccbcharlotte.com
Innocent Woman Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An innocent woman is seriously injured in a drive-by shooting just outside NoDa on Sunday night. Now neighbors want to know why, as police search for the suspect who opened fire. Crime scene tape is still up a day later. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Juveniles Hurt After North Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday night. Detectives say that the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive in north Charlotte. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Search For Bank Robber Wearing Blue Fanny Pack
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the State Employee’s Credit Union. The robbery happened around 1:23pm Monday, October 31 at 7225 Wilkinson Blvd. Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a black hoodie and black face mask, black...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Injured After Shooting In NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously injured after gunshots were fired along a busy intersection in NoDa. It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of The Plaza and East 34th Street. Witnesses say someone in a car fired multiple shots at a second car before speeding away.
wccbcharlotte.com
Cleveland County Man Buys Second Lottery Ticket Ever, Wins $250,000
SHELBY, NC (News Release) – For only the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery, bought a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “My heart went into my feet,” Pruett said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”. Pruett, 56,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building
MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Political Calls and Texts
CHARLOTTE N.C.- We are just a week away from Election Day, and that means you will be seeing and hearing dozens of ads between now and then. Getting annoyed? Consumer Reporter John Matarese shows some ways to stop them, so you don’t waste your money.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Co. School Employee Arrested For Assault & Battery On School Grounds
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County School District employee has been placed on paid suspension after being charged with assault on school grounds. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, on October 27. He is facing charges of 2nd Degree Assault & Battery.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 28th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 28th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Comments / 0