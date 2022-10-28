Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Bruce A. Fenton, 75, formerly of Marlborough
– Bruce A. Fenton 75 of Durham, NH and formerly of Marlborough, MA died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Portsmouth, NH surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Archibald C. and Ruth E. (Saunders) Fenton. Bruce served...
Sandra L. DuFault, 54, of Marlborough
– Sandra L. DuFault, 54, of Marlborough, MA died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. She was born October 7th,1968 here in Marlborough, where she lived most of her life. She was the daughter of Edward W. (Pepe) and JoAnn (Mitchell) DuFault. Sandie...
Nancy Ewing Nye, 91, of Westborough and Worcester
Westborough/Worcester – Nancy Ewing Nye, 91, of Westborough and Worcester, died on October 23, 2022. Born in 1931 to Gladys and Frank Ewing, Nancy grew up in Petersham, MA. She attended the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and graduated from Smith College in 1952. Life brought her to the states of New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and Georgia, yet she always longed to return to Massachusetts. Nancy considered Westborough her true home.
Linda M. Greska, 61, formerly of Hudson
– Linda Marie Greska, 61, of Holden, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Worcester, MA, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester, after a long battle with many health issues. Linda was born and raised in Hudson and leaves her mother, Carol (Tourville)...
Karen M. Imbalzano, 57, of Shrewsbury
– Karen Marie (McSorley) Imbalzano, 57, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a courageous five-year battle with metastatic leiomyosarcoma. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 33 years; Anthony N. “Tony” Imbalzano, Jr of Shrewsbury, and the lights of her...
Kathryn A. Voorhees, 63, formerly of Westborough
Auburn – Kathryn A. Voorhees, 63, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Corlyn (Rogers) Romer. She was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 1977 graduate of Westborough High School.
William R. Russell, 58, formerly of Northborough
– William “Bill” R. Russell, 58, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after living with cancer for four years. He was born in Manchester, CT, the son of Sanford H. and Betty (Brown) Russell and grew up Northborough. Bill graduated from Algonquin High School in 1982. He moved to Sterling in 2001.
Shirley W. White, 88, of Westborough
– Shirley (Wray) White, 88, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She is the beloved wife to the late Norman White. Born in Clinton, she was the only child of the late Harold and Lawrene (Sorenson) Wray, and was raised and...
Timothy P. Grant, 35, of Marlborough
– Timothy Phillip Grant, 35, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on the morning of Thursday October 27th. He is survived by his children, Chloe and Axel Grant; his mother, Marilyn Zagwyn-Jones; his father, David Grant; his grandmother, Ann Zagwyn; his brothers, Wayne Grant, Mark Monroe, and David Grant; his sisters, Angela Grant and Tiffanie Parks; his fiancé, Ashley Whitman, as well as countless cousins and lifelong friends that felt like family.
Donald I. Thurber, 83, of Northborough
– Donald I. Thurber, 83, of Northborough and formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family. He is the beloved husband to Joan M. (Thomas) Thurber. Born in Worcester, he was a son of...
Girl Scout troops host candy drive Nov. 1-14
REGION – Do you have extra candy left over from Halloween? The Shrewsbury, Northborough and Grafton Girl Scouts will be hosting a Halloween candy drive Nov. 1 to 14. If you wish to drop off candy in Shrewsbury, candy drive drop off locations include the Shrewsbury Town Hall and Papa’s Hardware Store, which is located at 276 Boston Turnpike.
Wenzel: Woman serenaded by Elvis, Class celebrates 70th reunion
Th Reunion at the Marlborough Country Club. There were 13 members of the class of 117 who graduated in the year that gas was 20 cents a gallon and stamps were 3 cents each. The students attended in what is today known as the Walker Building on Main Street. With class colors of royal blue and white, graduates cited their class motto, “May Knowledge Increase” at the commencement ceremony held at Kelleher Field.
Select Board to announce decision on former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – The future of the former Regal Cinemas at 231 Turnpike Road will be announced this week. The Select Board is scheduled to award a bid during its meeting on Nov. 2. During the Sept. 6 meeting, the board heard three proposals for the site, including a beehive...
Memory of auto repair during Vice President’s visit stayed with Shrewsbury resident
SHREWSBURY – A recent visit to the Cape Cod Heritage Museum Antique Auto Exhibit caused an old story to be recalled. During the early 1920s, then-Vice President Calvin Coolidge paid a visit to Shrewsbury. He was visiting Matthew Whittall, who owned the Whittall Mills in Worcester and resided at his estate in Shrewsbury, known as the Whittall Mansion. The property later became the Masonic Hospital and is the site of Prospect Park today.
Marlborough Fire Department battles house fire
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighters responded to a structure fire at 11 Peters Avenue on Oct. 30. Engines 1, Engine 2 as the Rapid Intervention crew, Engine 3, Rescue 1, Ladder 2 and Car 5 responded on the first alarm, and Patriot EMS responded with an ambulance. Engine 3, which was the first due truck on scene, reported smoke indicating there was a fire in the basement.
PHOTOS: Fall foliage in bloom across the region
REGION – Drone photographer Tami White recently took photos of the fall foliage in the region. The three sites include the Wachusett Aqueduct Bridge along Hudson Street, the Green Street trailhead and the Millham Reservoir in Marlborough. Check out the photos in the gallery below.
Marijuana courier wants to come to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Residents may soon have the opportunity to have marijuana delivered to them. A marijuana courier business, Finest Trees LLC owners Rebecca and Daniel Yarnie and their attorney David Ullian went before the Select Board on Oct. 25 to request the board’s approval to authorize Town Manager Kevin Mizikar to negotiate a host community agreement for the business, which the board ultimately approved.
Hudson Hawks head to playoffs after win against Groton-Dunstable
HUDSON – The Hudson High School football team vanquished Groton-Dunstable Regional High School 42-0 during the Hawks senior night game on Oct. 28. The Hawks are now 8-0 on the season and will be advancing to the MIAA playoffs. “The kids played really well. We are excited for our...
