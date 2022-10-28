Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Newly-Renovated Lovett Hall Dedicated At MSU
Murray, Ky. – Murray State University administration, campus community, alumni and supporters of the institution celebrated a ribbon cutting and re-opening of the newly-renovated Lovett Auditorium and Trustees Hall, as part of Murray State’s special centennial-themed Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 28. One of the most iconic buildings on...
radionwtn.com
UC Discovery Kids Enjoy Day At Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Selected students from both the third and fourth grades at Union City Elementary School recently spent the day at Discovery Park of America after being chosen as Discovery Kids as part of the school’s reward program. Ten third graders and ten more from the fourth grade...
radionwtn.com
Historical Society To Meet At Arts Academy
The Paris Academy Association Board, who successfully restored and preserved one of the most historical buildings in Henry County, will host the meeting in Room 8. The group will showcase exhibits in Room 7 and present the history of the Paris Male Academy, Paris Public School, The City High School, Robert E. Lee School, and currently the Paris Academy for the Arts. The property was also used for drills and other training for soldiers during the Civil War.
radionwtn.com
Great Murray State Homecoming Weekend
Murray, Ky.–What a great homecoming weekend! Perfect weather for the Homecoming Parade, with hundreds of alumni returning to Murray. And The Racers scored 19 unanswered points to beat Tennessee State 19-3. Photo by David Eaton.
radionwtn.com
Billy Dale Hicks
Billy Dale Hicks, 78, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1944, in Mansfield, Tennessee to Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, who both preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his sister: Willene Berkley. Billy...
radionwtn.com
Gerrell Presented With Loyal Patriot Award At Tourism Authority Meeting
Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Mayor Carlton Gerrell was presented the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian at Monday morning’s Henry County Tourism Authority meeting. In presenting the honor, County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway thanked Gerrell for all he has done as...
radionwtn.com
Billy Gene Grisham
Mr. Billy Gene Grisham, 88, of Rives, died 1:07 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Grisham was born Thursday, January 4, 1934, in Hornbeak, son of the late Paul and Irene (Woody) Grisham. He was a lifetime farmer and member of Exchange Street Church of Christ. He...
radionwtn.com
Reggie Watkins Trio To Perform This Week
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Music will welcome the Reggie Watkins Trio as part of the Ed Sargent Guest Artist series. The Reggie Watkins Trio features Reggie Watkins playing the trombone and piano, David Throckmorton, playing the drums, and Ava Lintz playing bass.
radionwtn.com
Bethel’s “Phantom” Set For The Dixie
The Dixie Hosts Bethel University Renaissance Theatre’s The Phantom of the Opera. Get ready for a jaw-dropping, theatrical experience as Andrew Loyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, for 5 performances!. Friday, November 4 | 7:00p. Saturday,...
WBBJ
Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
radionwtn.com
Newest Martin Police Officer Sworn In
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department welcomes their newest officer: Ptl. Virakwonn Kong was sworn in by Mayor Randy Brundige Monday on his first day at work. He was honorably discharged from the Army as an E-5 and moved to Martin, TN with his wife Katerina and their two children. Police Chief Don Teal said, “We are proud to have you on our team and we all thank you for your service to our country!!!”
radionwtn.com
Newest Mural To Be Dedicated Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–The official dedication of the newest mural in downtown Paris will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. The mural depicts the first 100 years of Paris, 1822-1922, and it joins other murals depicting the history and people of Paris and Henry County in the west alley of the court square. All the murals are painted by Paris Artist Dan Knowles. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The department says this change will continue into January, and that...
radionwtn.com
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Annual Fall Fest returns to local church
JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
radionwtn.com
Spooktacular Draws Record-Setting Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–“Mr. Carl”–also known as Carl Anderson, the Director of the REAL Hope Center in Paris–spent a little time in the spooky jail set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at Saturday’s Spooktacular at Eiffel Tower Park. The largest crowd ever (hundreds and hundreds) was on hand for the event, which featured games, pumpkin painting, pumpkin carving contests, Fantasy Land Trail, Fright Land Trail, a Minions Dance Party, food trucks and plenty more for young and old. The event was hosted by the city of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and officials said it was an unqualified success. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Marti Eakin Doss
Mrs. Marti Eakin Doss, 86, of Union City, passed away Saturday afternoon at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Troy First Baptist Church. Private burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Popular Pancake Day Is Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–One of the most popular events of the year is upon us. Pancake Day is Thursday!. The Henry County Carl Perkins Center hosts the event, with volunteers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police and other agencies manning the huge traditional griddle. The event is held...
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
whopam.com
Trenton PD seeking community’s help to obtain grant money
Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlett is asking for the public to vote for that town’s department to receive grant funding. The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 to the top eight vote-receiving agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit. You can vote on the Aftermath...
