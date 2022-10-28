Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff seeks truck theft suspects
The Graves County Sheriff's Office has identified two suspects seen on video in connection to a semi theft on Old Dublin Road. Deputies said 43-year-old Ashli Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas Anglin of Frankfort were seen on video leaving Recovery Works Treatment Center on Friday. Shortly after, the truck was reported stolen from a farm nearby.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man wanted for evading arrest along with previous charge
A Martin man is facing a charge of evading arrest after running from a Martin Police officer. As Patrolman Kelly Hendon was patrolling Murphy Drive, he saw 24-year-old Tyrell McElrath who had a warrant for violation of probation. When the officer tried to make contact with McElrath, he handed a...
Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
Man arrested after motorcycle chase through 2 counties, police report
A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police on a motorcycle and then crashing it.
KFVS12
2 people wanted in connection with stolen semi truck in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are wanted in connection with an investigation into a stolen semi truck. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a surveillance video as 43-year-old Ashli M. Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas W. Anglin, both from Frankfort, Ky.
Soldier on leave found guilty in Missouri murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A soldier is now facing life in prison after being found guilty of murder by a Dunklin County, Missouri jury. Brant Winkle, 28, of Hornersville, MO has been sentenced on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges by a jury on October 28. Winkle was found guilty in the shooting death of […]
radionwtn.com
Newest Martin Police Officer Sworn In
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department welcomes their newest officer: Ptl. Virakwonn Kong was sworn in by Mayor Randy Brundige Monday on his first day at work. He was honorably discharged from the Army as an E-5 and moved to Martin, TN with his wife Katerina and their two children. Police Chief Don Teal said, “We are proud to have you on our team and we all thank you for your service to our country!!!”
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray police working to identify prowlers caught on surveillance videos
MURRAY, KY — Police are asking the public for help identifying people who've allegedly been prowling neighborhoods in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about people prowling in back yards and trying to enter people's apartments. "We are asking that if you see...
KFVS12
Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood. Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
WBBJ
City of Jackson to host two Women’s Self Defense classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
westkentuckystar.com
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man
Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
thunderboltradio.com
Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat
Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting. Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.
radionwtn.com
Gerrell Presented With Loyal Patriot Award At Tourism Authority Meeting
Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Mayor Carlton Gerrell was presented the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian at Monday morning’s Henry County Tourism Authority meeting. In presenting the honor, County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway thanked Gerrell for all he has done as...
radionwtn.com
Billy Gene Grisham
Mr. Billy Gene Grisham, 88, of Rives, died 1:07 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Grisham was born Thursday, January 4, 1934, in Hornbeak, son of the late Paul and Irene (Woody) Grisham. He was a lifetime farmer and member of Exchange Street Church of Christ. He...
KATV
20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
