Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marshall, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Marshall. The Joaquin High School basketball team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Joaquin High School basketball team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on November 01, 2022, 16:00:00.
KTBS
Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district
Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
Shreveport, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Natchitoches Central High School football team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Win Parker McCollum Tickets for His Sold Out Nacogdoches Show
To say that Parker McCollum's is rising would be a vast understatement. Let's take a look at what he has accomplished in just the past 18 months or so. On April 24, 2021, he sold out the Nacogdoches County Expo Center. In March of this year, a crowd of 73,243...
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
scttx.com
Stella Watson
She was born September 15, 1935, to parents Alpha D. (McDaniel) Watson and William W. Watson. She was a longtime area resident and a member of the Baptist faith. Stella had worked as a cashier and waitress in her early years, but had devoted most of her life to caring for her family and those she loved. She had a great love for the outdoors and spent countless hours working in her yard as long as her health prevailed.
scttx.com
Ruby Lozetta Mae Holt
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm. Interment will follow at Bradley Springs Cemetery, Tenaha, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, beginning at 1PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. A full...
KLTV
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
scttx.com
Greg Hubbard Announces Candidacy for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello my name is Greg Hubbard and our community needs a school board member that’s a leader that understands the needs of the school district as well as the needs of the community. I understand the importance of being accessible to the community that they...
scttx.com
Phil Calvert Running for Center ISD School Board (Pd Adv)
October 31, 2022 - Phil Calvert is a candidate for a seat on the Center Independent School District Board. I have reason to believe that Phil Calvert would be a VALUABLE asset on the School Board where he can utilize his unique abilities to analyze complex issues and provide innovative solutions.
KLTV
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
KLTV
Longview ISD superintendent discusses how library books are regulated
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the discussion items at Longview ISD’s last board meeting was the review of books ordered for schools in the district. The head librarian presented a report to the board which included any books that the board might deem inappropriate. Longview ISD Superintendent James...
scttx.com
Daphne LaRock Seeks Re-Election for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello, my name is Daphne LaRock and I'm excited to announce that I am up for Re-election for the Center ISD School Board. Early voting began October 24th and will continue through November 4th at the Community House. Election day will be held November 8th. I...
scttx.com
Mangum Funeral Home New Owner Ribbon Cutting Today
November 1, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a ribbon cutting at Mangum Funeral Home to welcome new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby to the Chamber The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at 3pm. Mangum Funeral Home...
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
scttx.com
AgriLife Hosts Forage Seminar on Nov. 15
October 31, 2022 (Flyer) - Shelby County AgriLife Extension will host a Forage Seminar on November 15, 2022. The meal will start at 5:30pm with the program beginning at 6pm. Topics will include: The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance and Pest Control for Warm Season Annual Forages presented by Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Extension Forage Specialist. There will also be a Herbicide Update presented by Patrick Sutton, Corteva Sales Representative.
ketk.com
Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
Longview student arrested for making terroristic threat to junior high, police say
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrested a student accused of making a terroristic threat toward a junior high school on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Officers were informed on Oct. 30 that a possible threatening text and picture message about a school campus was shared on social media. Authorities said they investigated the […]
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
Comments / 0