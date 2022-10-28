She was born September 15, 1935, to parents Alpha D. (McDaniel) Watson and William W. Watson. She was a longtime area resident and a member of the Baptist faith. Stella had worked as a cashier and waitress in her early years, but had devoted most of her life to caring for her family and those she loved. She had a great love for the outdoors and spent countless hours working in her yard as long as her health prevailed.

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO