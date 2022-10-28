ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTBS

Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district

Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
TATUM, TX
High School Football PRO

Shreveport, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NATCHITOCHES, LA
KLTV

Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Stella Watson

She was born September 15, 1935, to parents Alpha D. (McDaniel) Watson and William W. Watson. She was a longtime area resident and a member of the Baptist faith. Stella had worked as a cashier and waitress in her early years, but had devoted most of her life to caring for her family and those she loved. She had a great love for the outdoors and spent countless hours working in her yard as long as her health prevailed.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
scttx.com

Ruby Lozetta Mae Holt

Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm. Interment will follow at Bradley Springs Cemetery, Tenaha, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, beginning at 1PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. A full...
TENAHA, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Greg Hubbard Announces Candidacy for Center ISD School Board

October 31, 2022 - Hello my name is Greg Hubbard and our community needs a school board member that’s a leader that understands the needs of the school district as well as the needs of the community. I understand the importance of being accessible to the community that they...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Phil Calvert Running for Center ISD School Board (Pd Adv)

October 31, 2022 - Phil Calvert is a candidate for a seat on the Center Independent School District Board. I have reason to believe that Phil Calvert would be a VALUABLE asset on the School Board where he can utilize his unique abilities to analyze complex issues and provide innovative solutions.
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD superintendent discusses how library books are regulated

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the discussion items at Longview ISD’s last board meeting was the review of books ordered for schools in the district. The head librarian presented a report to the board which included any books that the board might deem inappropriate. Longview ISD Superintendent James...
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Daphne LaRock Seeks Re-Election for Center ISD School Board

October 31, 2022 - Hello, my name is Daphne LaRock and I'm excited to announce that I am up for Re-election for the Center ISD School Board. Early voting began October 24th and will continue through November 4th at the Community House. Election day will be held November 8th. I...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Mangum Funeral Home New Owner Ribbon Cutting Today

November 1, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a ribbon cutting at Mangum Funeral Home to welcome new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby to the Chamber The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at 3pm. Mangum Funeral Home...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

AgriLife Hosts Forage Seminar on Nov. 15

October 31, 2022 (Flyer) - Shelby County AgriLife Extension will host a Forage Seminar on November 15, 2022. The meal will start at 5:30pm with the program beginning at 6pm. Topics will include: The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance and Pest Control for Warm Season Annual Forages presented by Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Extension Forage Specialist. There will also be a Herbicide Update presented by Patrick Sutton, Corteva Sales Representative.
CENTER, TX
ketk.com

Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School.
LONGVIEW, TX

