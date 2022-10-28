Read full article on original website
Silver Spike Investment Expands Loan Portfolio With Senior Secured Credit Facility To Verano
Silver Spike Investment Corp. SSIC, allocated a total of $21 million to the recently announced Verano Holdings Corp.VRNOF $350 million senior secured credit facility. Verano is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products.
T-Mobile US Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, T-Mobile US TMUS posted Q3 earnings of $508.00 million, an increase from Q2 of 570.37%. Sales dropped to $19.48 billion, a 1.14% decrease between quarters. T-Mobile US collected $19.70 billion in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $108.00 million loss. What Is Return...
Short Volatility Alert: Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.95% to $246.47. The overall sentiment for ISRG has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Toronto Stock Exchange Faced Brief Outage, Resumes Trading After Morning Halt
The TMX Group, which operates Toronto Stock Exchange, said trading had stopped for the TSX, TSXV, and Alpha markets just after 10 a.m. in Toronto. TMX said it was experiencing a connection issue with the TSX order entry symbol range M to S. The market was in a pre-open state until 11:10 a.m. when trading resumed.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 85 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobileye Global MBLY. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. XPO Logistics XPO shares dropped the most,...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 10/31, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.66%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Green Check Verified To Integrate New HSLC Cannabis Banking Program Into Its Software
Green Check Verified (GCV) entered into a partnership with The Home Savings and Loan Company of Kenton, Ohio. Through this partnership, HSLC will launch its newly formed cannabis banking program, with plans to offer a full suite of products and services to the entire supply chain of businesses within the cannabis industry ecosystem.
Recap: Enterprise Products Partners Q3 Earnings
Enterprise Prods Partners EPD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enterprise Prods Partners reported in-line EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $4.64 billion from the same period last year.
Analyst Ratings for Hertz Global Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hertz Global Holdings HTZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hertz Global Holdings. The company has an average price target of $25.4 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $19.00.
These 2 REITs Have Soaring Yields: Mortgage REITs Versus Equity REITs
In the third quarter, Dynex Capital saw its book value decrease by $2.56 per share to $14.23 per share as of Sept. 30, 2022. Apple Hospitality owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels, with a portfolio of 220 hotels. Over a 10-year period, equity...
What's Going On With Avis Budget Group Stock?
Avis Budget Group Inc CAR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Avis Budget Group said third-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $3.55 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.49 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $21.70 per share, which beat average estimates of $14.63 per share.Avis ended the quarter with a liquidity position of approximately $1.7 billion.
Short Volatility Alert: Neogen Corporation
On Monday, shares of Neogen Corporation NEOG experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.53% to $13.20. The overall sentiment for NEOG has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Republic Services's Return on Invested Capital Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Republic Services RSG earned $416.90 million, a 12.13% increase from the preceding quarter. Republic Services also posted a total of $3.60 billion in sales, a 5.38% increase since Q2. In Q2, Republic Services earned $371.80 million, and total sales reached $3.41 billion. Why Is...
Looking Into Arch Capital Group's Recent Short Interest
Arch Capital Group's ACGL short percent of float has risen 3.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.80 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares surged 72.7% to $3.25 after the company reported it sees over $60 million in revenue and over $7 million in cash flow from operations in 2023 from its existing portfolio. Perfect Corp PERF shares jumped 54.5% to $17.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 38%...
Lear Posts Q3 Earnings Above Street Estimates
Lear Corp LEA reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $5.24 billion, beating the consensus of $5.17 billion. Global vehicle production increased 29% Y/Y, with North America rising 24%, Europe gaining 20%, and China climbing 35%. Net sales from North America rose 27.7% Y/Y, Europe and Africa grew...
Analyst Ratings for Teradata
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Teradata TDC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What Does Lumen Technologies's Debt Look Like?
Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 29.96% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies's Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of August 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
