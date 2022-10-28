ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio’s Muertosfest

Lanier High School art students built an altar dedicated to the students and teachers who lost their lives at the Robb Elementary School shooting. People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
B93

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KSAT 12

FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
truewestmagazine.com

Bandera, Texas

Cattle-drive roots and cowboy cahoots make this Hill Country town a favorite Old West destination. It’s no wonder Bandera is a cowboy town. This is where cowboys converged for longhorn cattle drives on the Western Trail to Dodge City and beyond from 1874-94. It’s where rodeo thrives today in the town’s century-old Manchester Park arena.
sanantoniomag.com

The Pig Pen is Back

Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

