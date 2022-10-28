Read full article on original website
Owner of San Antonio's Starline Costumes is retiring
SAN ANTONIO — Starline Costumes will continue on. Jacob Dell is taking over the 50-year-old company, located on Bandera Road, in mid November. Dell is the owner of fireworks company Magic in the Sky and a professor at UTSA. Starline will be an extension of his business, which supplies...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio’s Muertosfest
Lanier High School art students built an altar dedicated to the students and teachers who lost their lives at the Robb Elementary School shooting. People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
Golden Star Cafe celebrates 90th anniversary on San Antonio's Westside
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
KSAT 12
Golden Star Cafe’s 90-year legacy on the West Side in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO – After a celebration marking its 90th anniversary on Saturday, nearly all the tables at the Golden Star Café were filled on Monday with the kind of lunch crowd it hadn’t seen in a long while. Arnold Ortiz, who came by to pick up a...
tpr.org
Quinceañeras join actress America Ferrera and activist Rosie Castro to call on Latinos in San Antonio to vote early
America Ferrera visited San Antonio on Saturday. The actress was in town to help mobilize young voters in the city through the “Quince to the Polls” parade, an event focused on increasing first-time voter participation among Latinos. Team members from Harness, an organization founded in 2016 by America...
KSAT 12
FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
Daniel Zovatto to play San Antonio-born serial killer Rodney Alcala in new film
The film is also Anna Kendrick's directorial debut.
KSAT 12
New COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Antonio could eliminate need for boosters in future
SAN ANTONIO – Groundbreaking research to create an entirely new type of COVID-19 vaccine is happening here in San Antonio, and the lead doctor is looking for locals to get involved. Current COVID-19 vaccines have successfully prevented severe illness, but multiple boosters are part of the deal. However, a...
Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson teams up with Yelp for Veterans Business Fund
He first appeared on Season 15 of "The Bachelorette."
VIA apologizes for 'extraordinary' delays to Elton John's San Antonio show
Many experienced major traffic delays downtown.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
truewestmagazine.com
Bandera, Texas
Cattle-drive roots and cowboy cahoots make this Hill Country town a favorite Old West destination. It’s no wonder Bandera is a cowboy town. This is where cowboys converged for longhorn cattle drives on the Western Trail to Dodge City and beyond from 1874-94. It’s where rodeo thrives today in the town’s century-old Manchester Park arena.
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
sanantoniomag.com
The Pig Pen is Back
Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
foxsanantonio.com
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
