Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
Human remains discovered in Raleigh County identified
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reports the remains were identified as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley. The investigation is still ongoing.
Missing West Virginia teen found safe
UPDATE (10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Kelsey has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that […]
Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia
(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
WTRF
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money for failing to report for grand jury duty.
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
wchstv.com
Boone County woman accused of throwing objects, striking police cruiser arrested
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Boone County woman faces charges after deputies said she was accused of throwing objects and striking a police cruiser. Jacqueline Daley Burgess, 32, of Danville is charged with destruction of property and attempted destruction of property, according to jail records. The Boone County...
woay.com
Mercer County authorities seek community assistance finding missing elderly woman
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County authorities are looking for Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield, last seen at her residence yesterday on Sandlick road. Simpson is 5 foot 6, 120 pounds, with brown hair. Police believe she left her residence on foot towards an unknown location. Anyone with...
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
Man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that on June 8, 2021, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer for […]
Update on Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley is coming along well. The organization first broke ground on the new center back in March. The floor and rafters for the administration side of the building were recently completed. Ronald Mott is the pastor of the center. He said there have not been […]
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
How one man’s brush with death changed his perspective on guns
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On May 12th of 2010, an argument broke out between several men outside Greater Beckley Christian School. Jonathan Harbison, a friend of one of the men involved, tried to intervene when he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach. “Honestly, when I made it to the […]
WVNT-TV
Human remains found in Raleigh County
OAK GROVE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department confirmed human remains were found in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County. According to Sheriff Van Meter, the remains were found in the evening hours of Monday, October 24, 2022. The Sheriff said the remains found have been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification.
Owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell sentenced to jail
The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Parents say West Virginia school board takeover of Logan County Schools ‘not a surprise’
Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
pcpatriot.com
NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert on Nov. 12
The music of Java Brothers and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during...
Comments / 5