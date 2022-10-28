ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Comments / 5

Related
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found safe

UPDATE (10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Kelsey has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia

(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
BELLE, WV
WTRF

Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money for failing to report for grand jury duty.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that on June 8, 2021, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Update on Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley is coming along well. The organization first broke ground on the new center back in March. The floor and rafters for the administration side of the building were recently completed. Ronald Mott is the pastor of the center. He said there have not been […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

How one man’s brush with death changed his perspective on guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On May 12th of 2010, an argument broke out between several men outside Greater Beckley Christian School. Jonathan Harbison, a friend of one of the men involved, tried to intervene when he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach. “Honestly, when I made it to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Human remains found in Raleigh County

OAK GROVE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department confirmed human remains were found in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County. According to Sheriff Van Meter, the remains were found in the evening hours of Monday, October 24, 2022. The Sheriff said the remains found have been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert on Nov. 12

The music of Java Brothers and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during...
DUBLIN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy