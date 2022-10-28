Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Is Pushed to Her Limit During Reality TV Return on ‘Special Forces’: Watch 1st Trailer
She’s back! Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Kate Gosselin is being pushed to her limits during her reality TV return on Fox’s Special Forces. In the new series, which premieres on January 4, Kate, 47, will compete against a group of 15 other celebrities. In the trailer, the cast is put to the ultimate test of mental and physical strength as they endure training and challenges pulled from the playbook of the military’s actual Special Forces selection process.
Married at First Sight’s Mitch Reveals He Was ‘Even More Closed Off to Love’ Than He Expected: Watch Finale Video
It's decision time. After meeting at the altar on Married at First Sight and spending eight weeks as newlyweds, Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins are ready to reveal if they'll stay together or get divorced. In Us Weekly's exclusive clip from the MAFS season 15 finale, the San Diego couple sits down with the experts […]
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Mama June Has Changed In Front Of Our Eyes: See Photos Of Her Transformation Over the Years
Mama’s transformation. June “Mama June” Shannon has switched up her appearance a lot since she made her reality TV debut on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. After June and her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, caught the attention of viewers, the Shannon family booked their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, in 2012. The series ran until 2014 and left a lasting impact on fans.
She’s Not Tardy! Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has a Huge Net Worth: How Much the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Makes
Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been making a hefty amount of money since she landed her first reality television gig on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her net worth stands at an impressive amount despite the fact that her Georgia house is facing foreclosure due to a failure to pay back a loan, In Touch confirmed.
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez? Inside Their Relationship
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm may have moved on from his infamous exes, Veronica Rodriguez and Jeniffer Tarazona, but who is his girlfriend, Linda Ramirez? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim’s current relationship. Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez?...
Reality TV Star Chase Chrisley Has a Higher Net Worth Than You’d Think
Bringing in the big bucks! Turns out, being on a reality TV series pays pretty darn well — andChrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley‘s net worth is definitely proof. To learn more about how Chase makes his money, keep reading!. What Is Chase Chrisley’s Net Worth?. The...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 After Early Netflix Renewal
Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022. Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series. The Witcher is a story of the intertwined destinies of three...
What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
LITTLE Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband Bill Klein have finally returned to reality TV after their own TLC show was put on hiatus. The reality couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Forty-eight-year-old Jen gave an exciting update on their upcoming appearance, posting...
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion
Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
Tristan Thompson ‘Wants to Be Part’ of His and Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Life: He’s a ‘Loving Dad’
Working on their new normal. After welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year, Tristan Thompson is focused on helping Khloé Kardashian raise their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to...
From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Spooky! See Photos of Your Favorite Stars Dressing Up for Halloween This Year
Getting in on the spooktacular fun! Halloween season is upon us and all of the witches and zombies in Hollywood are showing off their festive costumes in celebration of the holiday. Every year, celebrities show up and show out with their ensembles — and 2022 is no different!. Megan...
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
