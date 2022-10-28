ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Touch Weekly

Kate Gosselin Is Pushed to Her Limit During Reality TV Return on ‘Special Forces’: Watch 1st Trailer

She’s back! Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Kate Gosselin is being pushed to her limits during her reality TV return on Fox’s Special Forces. In the new series, which premieres on January 4, Kate, 47, will compete against a group of 15 other celebrities. In the trailer, the cast is put to the ultimate test of mental and physical strength as they endure training and challenges pulled from the playbook of the military’s actual Special Forces selection process.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
In Touch Weekly

Mama June Has Changed In Front Of Our Eyes: See Photos Of Her Transformation Over the Years

Mama’s transformation. June “Mama June” Shannon has switched up her appearance a lot since she made her reality TV debut on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. After June and her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, caught the attention of viewers, the Shannon family booked their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, in 2012. The series ran until 2014 and left a lasting impact on fans.
Centre Daily

Reality TV Star Chase Chrisley Has a Higher Net Worth Than You’d Think

Bringing in the big bucks! Turns out, being on a reality TV series pays pretty darn well — andChrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley‘s net worth is definitely proof. To learn more about how Chase makes his money, keep reading!. What Is Chase Chrisley’s Net Worth?. The...
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 After Early Netflix Renewal

Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022. Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series. The Witcher is a story of the intertwined destinies of three...
realitytitbit.com

What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”

