A Crossville man is being held in the White County Jail without bond on multiple drug charges. On October 28th, an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle on Centerville Road. The driver, 39 year old Heather Stevens of Carmi, was cited for Operating a Vehicle with No Valid Registration. The passenger 23 year old Jeffery Rawlinson of Crossville was arrested for Possessing a Vehicle with an Open Title as well as Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Use of Property. Rawlinson appeared in court this morning, but court records have not yet been updated.

CARMI, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO