Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Ashley woman escapes injury when brakes fail and car hits church
A 21-year-old Ashley woman was shaken up but was not injured when her brakes went out while she was traveling on U.S. 51 on the south side of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Danielle Szabelski of Highline Road was able to veer off US 51 onto the Walnut Hill Road and into the parking lot of the Crossroads Church. After jumping a concrete stopping block, her car crashed into a corner of the church causing apparent minor damage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured in crash trying to avoid deer
A 30-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her pickup truck went out of control and overturned in the roadside ditch when she tried to avoid a deer early Monday morning. Jaclyn Womack of Cedar Street was traveling on Walnut Hill Road near Myers Road when the crash occurred at 4:19 am.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
wdbr.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
newschannel20.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/03 – Marshall E. Helm
Marshall E. Helm, 72, of Salem, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Marshall was born October 7, 1950, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Melvin Leroy Helm and Winifred (Helstand) Helm. He married Carla Dodson on September 24, 1994, at the Salem Lutheran Church and she survives him in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Trick or Treating Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon and Alma
It’s Trick or Treat night Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon, and Alma. The event is from six to eight for those 12 and under. In Salem, a number of activities are planned to go along with Trick or Treating. The Salem Recreation Department and Marion County YMCA are...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/04 – Marylynne Toliver
Marylynne Toliver, 74, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
A Crossville man is being held in the White County Jail without bond on multiple drug charges. On October 28th, an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle on Centerville Road. The driver, 39 year old Heather Stevens of Carmi, was cited for Operating a Vehicle with No Valid Registration. The passenger 23 year old Jeffery Rawlinson of Crossville was arrested for Possessing a Vehicle with an Open Title as well as Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Use of Property. Rawlinson appeared in court this morning, but court records have not yet been updated.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order LIFTED for all of Edgewood Lane North
The City of Centralia has LIFTED a boil order for all of Edgewood Lane North including Park Forest, Nottingham, and Sherwood. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
travelnoire.com
Amtrak Rider Arrested After Pulling Gun On Passengers
A young man in Centralia was arrested Friday morning for pulling a handgun on passengers riding an Amtrak train. According to the reports, police were contacted by Amtrak at 4:33 a.m. Friday about a suspect who pulled a gun on the other passengers. All authorities that were available in the area were sent to the Centralia Station. By 4:35 am the train arrived at the station and officers met with Amtrak conductors as well as 24-year-old Robert King.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Building one more float pays off for Harley Queen winner
After a seven year absence, Barbara Cushman decided to build one more float for the Centralia Halloween Parade and came away with the coveted Harley Queen Trophy. Cushman gathered with more than 40 members of her family to claim the top prize at the Carillon Tower after the parade. “Took...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/08 – Cameron Michael Feig
Cameron Michael Feig, 21, of Friona, Texas formerly of Centralia, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born March 5, 2001, in Centralia, the son of Andrew Joseph Feig and Kristina Marie (Vosholler) Feig. In addition to his parents: Andy and Kristina Feig of Centralia, he is also...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/02 – Jean Marilyn Davis
Jean Marilyn Davis, 92, of Dix, Illinois, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital, in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born April 1, 1930, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Luther and Leona Rose (Schoeneweis) Dake. On March 18, 1950, at First Baptist Church of Wood River, Illinois, she married Russell Wayne Davis, and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2006.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
AOL Corp
Alleged theft by treasurer is ‘heart-wrenching’ for metro-east softball organization
A Glen Carbon-based girls softball organization is reeling from news that its treasurer allegedly stole more than $64,000. “It’s heart-wrenching when you spend all that time and energy and something like this happens,” said Scott Griffith, a coach and past president of Esprit Metro Fastpitch Softball. “You expect better of people.”
southernillinoisnow.com
Number of COVID cases increasing, Marion County remains at low community transmission rate 10-29-22
The weekly CDC tracker shows Marion County with 17 new COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations for the week ending Thursday. The number of new or probable cases is up 21 percent from the prior week. The county remains at the low level for COVID transmission. Marion County Health Department...
Comments / 0