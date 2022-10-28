Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
‘Tis The Season: Downtown Paris Open Houses Set
Paris, Tenn.–As the first of many open houses in the region, Downtown Unwrapped in Paris, Tennessee, kicks off November 4th-6th with food trucks, fire pits, live music, a shopping passport, and more!. Friday, November 4th:. Kicking off the weekend, food trucks will be ready for shoppers beginning at 5...
radionwtn.com
Popular Pancake Day Is Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–One of the most popular events of the year is upon us. Pancake Day is Thursday!. The Henry County Carl Perkins Center hosts the event, with volunteers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police and other agencies manning the huge traditional griddle. The event is held...
radionwtn.com
Newest Mural To Be Dedicated Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–The official dedication of the newest mural in downtown Paris will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. The mural depicts the first 100 years of Paris, 1822-1922, and it joins other murals depicting the history and people of Paris and Henry County in the west alley of the court square. All the murals are painted by Paris Artist Dan Knowles. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Spooktacular Draws Record-Setting Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–“Mr. Carl”–also known as Carl Anderson, the Director of the REAL Hope Center in Paris–spent a little time in the spooky jail set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at Saturday’s Spooktacular at Eiffel Tower Park. The largest crowd ever (hundreds and hundreds) was on hand for the event, which featured games, pumpkin painting, pumpkin carving contests, Fantasy Land Trail, Fright Land Trail, a Minions Dance Party, food trucks and plenty more for young and old. The event was hosted by the city of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and officials said it was an unqualified success. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Gerrell Presented With Loyal Patriot Award At Tourism Authority Meeting
Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Mayor Carlton Gerrell was presented the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian at Monday morning’s Henry County Tourism Authority meeting. In presenting the honor, County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway thanked Gerrell for all he has done as...
radionwtn.com
Ruth Ann Willoughby
Ruth Ann Willoughby, 63, of Paris, died Friday, October 28, 2022, in Paris. She was born Saturday, February 14, 1959, in Dickson, Tennessee, to the late Morley Robert Bates and the late Bertha Smith Bates. Ruth had formerly worked as an aide at the RoseStone Retirement Community until her health...
radionwtn.com
Bethel’s “Phantom” Set For The Dixie
The Dixie Hosts Bethel University Renaissance Theatre’s The Phantom of the Opera. Get ready for a jaw-dropping, theatrical experience as Andrew Loyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, for 5 performances!. Friday, November 4 | 7:00p. Saturday,...
radionwtn.com
UC Discovery Kids Enjoy Day At Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Selected students from both the third and fourth grades at Union City Elementary School recently spent the day at Discovery Park of America after being chosen as Discovery Kids as part of the school’s reward program. Ten third graders and ten more from the fourth grade...
radionwtn.com
Rockin’ Randall Set For Last Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Rockin’ Randall French will perform at Noon on the Square, Friday, October 28, with Quota Club members providing the meal. Noon on the Square is every Friday in October, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the court square.
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
radionwtn.com
Newest Martin Police Officer Sworn In
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department welcomes their newest officer: Ptl. Virakwonn Kong was sworn in by Mayor Randy Brundige Monday on his first day at work. He was honorably discharged from the Army as an E-5 and moved to Martin, TN with his wife Katerina and their two children. Police Chief Don Teal said, “We are proud to have you on our team and we all thank you for your service to our country!!!”
radionwtn.com
Historical Society To Meet At Arts Academy
The Paris Academy Association Board, who successfully restored and preserved one of the most historical buildings in Henry County, will host the meeting in Room 8. The group will showcase exhibits in Room 7 and present the history of the Paris Male Academy, Paris Public School, The City High School, Robert E. Lee School, and currently the Paris Academy for the Arts. The property was also used for drills and other training for soldiers during the Civil War.
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
radionwtn.com
Billy Dale Hicks
Billy Dale Hicks, 78, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1944, in Mansfield, Tennessee to Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, who both preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his sister: Willene Berkley. Billy...
radionwtn.com
Trinity UMC Baked Potato Bar Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Tom Beasley shows how it’s done as Jan Foy watches closely at Friday’s Trinity United Methodist Church Baked Potato Bar. A large and satisfied crowd was on hand for the event, the first that has been held for a couple of years due to COVID. As always, the church provided a great meal with BIG baked potatoes, with all kinds of toppings including chili, sour cream, cheese, bacon and more; salads with numerous toppings and homemade desserts. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Billy Gene Grisham
Mr. Billy Gene Grisham, 88, of Rives, died 1:07 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Grisham was born Thursday, January 4, 1934, in Hornbeak, son of the late Paul and Irene (Woody) Grisham. He was a lifetime farmer and member of Exchange Street Church of Christ. He...
radionwtn.com
Wendy Dawn Turner
Wendy Dawn Turner, 50, of McKenzie and formerly of Obion County, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Brother Ron Gray will officiate. Visitation will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home...
Comments / 0