ktoe.com
No One Injured in New Ulm Kitchen Fire
On Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at 7:41 p.m., the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 301 North Front Street for a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, there was smoke coming from the rear of the house. All occupants were already out of the house. The fire was contained to the kitchen area which received heavy fire damage. The fire is believed to start on the stove. There were working smoke detectors in the house. Firefighters had the fire under control within ½ hour and were on scene for approximately one hour. Three pets were removed safely. No injuries were reported. NUFD was assisted by the New Ulm Police Department.
Southern Minnesota News
Lake Crystal woman hospitalized after Rice County crash
A Lake Crystal woman was hospitalized after the Lexus she was driving collided with a semi in Rice County Monday afternoon. Susan Wilkinson, 56, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. The state patrol says Wilkinson was eastbound on Highway 60 and the semi was...
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police seeking suspect in downtown sculpture damage
Mankato police are trying to identify a male suspect connected to damage to a sculpture on Hickory St. The incident happened at about 12:24 a.m. Saturday, October 29. Investigators say the suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the “Endeavor” sculpture. The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture tour and is valued at $15,000.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
KEYC
Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa visited The Purple Goose in Janesville, where the smells of pizza and roasted chicken lured the dynamic duo. just like it has for patrons since Judy Jacobs purchased it from The American Legion in 2003. Purple Goose...
Southern Minnesota News
Madelia Police searching for missing teen
Madelia police are searching for a teen who was last seen on Saturday, October 22. Evelio Lopez Ramos, 17, appears to have taken his phone, but all his other possessions were left behind. His phone last pinged near Sioux City, Iowa. Law enforcement in that area has been advised. Attempts...
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Lakefield Standard
Huskies headed back to section finals
The Jackson County Central football team is headed back to the section finals after beating Redwood Valley 34-7 Saturday in the Section 3AA semifinals. The Huskies will play Pipestone for the section championship Friday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University. The two teams played in the section finals last year, with Pipestone scoring late to win. When they faced off earlier this month, JCC won 12-7.
willmarradio.com
BOLD Football season comes to an end
(Olivia, MN)-- The BOLD Warriors hosted the Minneota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the Section 5A playoffs. It was a slow start to the game with neither team scoring until a few minutes before the half when the Minneota Vikings scored a touchdown and went into halftime with a score of 6-0 over BOLD.
