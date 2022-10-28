On Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at 7:41 p.m., the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 301 North Front Street for a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, there was smoke coming from the rear of the house. All occupants were already out of the house. The fire was contained to the kitchen area which received heavy fire damage. The fire is believed to start on the stove. There were working smoke detectors in the house. Firefighters had the fire under control within ½ hour and were on scene for approximately one hour. Three pets were removed safely. No injuries were reported. NUFD was assisted by the New Ulm Police Department.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO