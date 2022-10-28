Read full article on original website
Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
KCRG.com
8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
ourquadcities.com
Ferentz proud of Petras’ performance in Hawkeyes’ win: ‘We all believed in him’
Spencer Petras starting at quarterback this week was no sure thing. So unsure that last week’s depth chart listed Iowa’s QB1 as Petras OR Alex Padilla. We didn’t find out who was getting the start until a few hours before kickoff. Iowa’s faced a number of inferior...
Photo Gallery: Football Recruits for Northwestern Game
Iowa Plays Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick
KCRG.com
Scoreboard unveiled at Coe College in honor of late coach
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
KCRG.com
Drew Stevens’ 54-yard field goal against Northwestern was a personal best for the freshman
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In Iowa’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern, true freshman kicker Drew Stevens was perfect on the day going 4-for-4 against the Wildcats. He and sophomore kicker Aaron Blom were battling it out at the position, but Stevens has started for the Hawkeyes since week three. He’s 11-for-12 from the field and has converted on all his extra point attempts.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
KCRG.com
Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13
Steve Staker was the head coach at Coe College for eight years, and had been the assistant coach for several years before that.
KCRG.com
Scoreboard dedicated to late Coe College football coach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For many years, the name Steve Staker was synonymous with Coe College football. Saturday, Staker’s family gathered on Clark Field for a special half-time ceremony to dedicate a scoreboard named in honor of the late head football coach. In 2020, Staker died of gallbladder cancer.
KCRG.com
Trashmore trails shut for season after Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular defunct landfill site will be closed to the public starting Monday, according to officials. The trails and overlook at Mount Trashmore, located at 2250 A Street SW, are open for the last time until Spring on Sunday, Oct. 30. A reopening date has not yet been announced, but will depend on weather, according to officials.
KCRG.com
Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
KCRG.com
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the past year, nearly 400 UI students reached out via text, phone call, and online chat. Each one needing someone to talk to about a range of mental health issues. It’s part of the Student Support and Crisis Line launched by UI and CommUnity Crisis Services just last year.
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
KCRG.com
Nice start to November, 70s hold through Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to November! This month is typically the king of cloud cover, but that is not the case at least for the next few days. Plan on highs into the 70s this afternoon with fully sunny sky. Records for this date are in the upper 70s to lower 80s and should remain in place. Tomorrow and Thursday, highs will surge well into the 70s which could feasibly tie or set new records for those dates. By Friday, we are still on track for rain chances to increase, likely lasting into Saturday as well. In terms of rain amounts, this may be another situation where an inch or more may occur based on the latest track. No severe weather is expected at this time. Have a great day!
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCRG.com
Springville’s dad and daughter duo to share court in fourth straight state appearance
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Howards on the Springville volleyball team will once again get to spend next week at the state tournament. After dropping their first two sets against New London, Springville rallied from behind to win the Class 1A regional. Orioles head coach Claude Howard knew the Tigers...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids family hosting watch party after competing on “Family Feud”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council member Pat Loeffler and his family competed on the long-running game show “Family Feud.”. The episode is set to air at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the family is hosting a watch party at Double Z Bar and Grill, (629 Ellis Blvd. NW) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
City of Iowa City Wants Bar Closed Early Each Day After Fatal Shooting
The City of Iowa City has filed to have a local bar close early each night, following two shootings this year, one fatal, and a huge number of calls during the first 10 months of the year. According to a release from the City of Iowa City, between January 1...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
