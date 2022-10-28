ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach

The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Scoreboard unveiled at Coe College in honor of late coach

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 11 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Drew Stevens’ 54-yard field goal against Northwestern was a personal best for the freshman

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In Iowa’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern, true freshman kicker Drew Stevens was perfect on the day going 4-for-4 against the Wildcats. He and sophomore kicker Aaron Blom were battling it out at the position, but Stevens has started for the Hawkeyes since week three. He’s 11-for-12 from the field and has converted on all his extra point attempts.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13

Steve Staker was the head coach at Coe College for eight years, and had been the assistant coach for several years before that. The Iowa City Police Department took part in a national effort to get unused and old pharmaceuticals out of people's homes. Young boy found dead in pond...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Scoreboard dedicated to late Coe College football coach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For many years, the name Steve Staker was synonymous with Coe College football. Saturday, Staker’s family gathered on Clark Field for a special half-time ceremony to dedicate a scoreboard named in honor of the late head football coach. In 2020, Staker died of gallbladder cancer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Trashmore trails shut for season after Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular defunct landfill site will be closed to the public starting Monday, according to officials. The trails and overlook at Mount Trashmore, located at 2250 A Street SW, are open for the last time until Spring on Sunday, Oct. 30. A reopening date has not yet been announced, but will depend on weather, according to officials.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Show You Care: Nate Sherwood does all he can to keep skateboarding alive and well. Updated: 8...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Nice start to November, 70s hold through Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to November! This month is typically the king of cloud cover, but that is not the case at least for the next few days. Plan on highs into the 70s this afternoon with fully sunny sky. Records for this date are in the upper 70s to lower 80s and should remain in place. Tomorrow and Thursday, highs will surge well into the 70s which could feasibly tie or set new records for those dates. By Friday, we are still on track for rain chances to increase, likely lasting into Saturday as well. In terms of rain amounts, this may be another situation where an inch or more may occur based on the latest track. No severe weather is expected at this time. Have a great day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident

An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy