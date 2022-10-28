ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LSI Industries Introduces the REDiMount and CRUS With Forward Throw at NACS 2022

LSI Industries introduces a new industry innovation: Wave goodbye to the old, complicated way of installing canopy lights and say hello to the next generation of installation that’s built for speed, quality and reliability. As an out-of-the-box mounting solution, the REDiMount drastically simplifies the installation process of a canopy lighting fixture thanks to its innovative design.

