arlnow.com

VDOT looks to repair ‘deteriorating’ I-66 overpass and parking lot

The parking garage over I-66 near Ballston is falling apart and needs repairs, says the Virginia Department of Transportation. The garage sits above I-66 between N. Stafford and Quincy streets, next to Washington-Liberty High School. It serves as the primary parking area for the school and is the site of a seasonal flea market, called the Arlington Civitan Open Air Market.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington

A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement

Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. Fairfax County police said they didn't...
VIENNA, VA
Morning Notes

Morning Notes

Candidates Compete on Missing Middle — “Clement — who declined to state her age — lives in the exact type of housing that might be legalized across Arlington under the framework: She rents a one-bedroom in an eightplex in Westover. The software developer said she would only support adding density along transit corridors, citing concerns about how missing middle housing will jeopardize Arlington’s tree canopy and strain county infrastructure.” [Washington Post]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: The Berkshire Oakwood neighborhood

Conveniently located minutes from D.C., Arlington provides the best of both worlds — an urban feel in some areas closer to the metro; and quiet neighborhoods with parks and amazing schools. Being so close to D.C. and still feeling close to nature is a part of what makes Arlington unique.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Man robbed while painting exterior of home in Old Town

A man was robbed at gunpoint as he painted the exterior of a house near the waterfront in Old Town. The incident occurred in the 400 block of S. Lee Street on Saturday, October 15, at around 11 a.m. Two men allegedly approached the victim, one of them brandished a handgun and the victim suffered minor injured, according to police. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

This month’s Mike Mount cartoon: Audrey Clement

This month’s Mike Mount cartoon gently ribs Arlington’s most prolific candidate for local office: Audrey Clement. Clement, who we’ve covered since she first ran more than a decade ago, has thus far been unsuccessful in her nearly annual quest for seats on the Arlington County Board and school board. But she remains undeterred, and is hoping to win over voters with an anti-Missing Middle housing message this year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.

Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Daily Debrief for Oct 31, 2022

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 9240 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Oct 31, 2022. Portland and Minneapolis allow ‘Missing Middle’ housing. So far, new construction has been modest. 📅...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Program in Fairfax Co. engraves car parts with anti-crime labels, shows results

There’s some progress to report in Fairfax County’s battle against the theft of catalytic converters — a valuable, yet easy-to-remove part in a car’s emissions system. Thieves target catalytic converters because they’re particularly valuable and the crime has surged in the county this year compared to last.

