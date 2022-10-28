ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPS buys 10 electric cars for driver's education through ComEd grant program

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

ComEd grant pays for 10 electric cars for CPS high schools 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Chicago Public Schools kids are going to learn how to drive on electric cars.

Thanks to a grant from ComEd, five CPS high schools have been able to purchase a total of nine electric vehicles and charging stations, with a sixth high school set to buy an electric vehicle and charging station by the end of the year.

The zero-emission cars will be used for the schools' driver's education programs.

CPS chief executive officer Pedro Martinez said the vehicles aren't just great for learning how to drive – they can open kids' minds.

"What our bigger vision is, is not only having electrical vehicles, because they're better for the environment; it's also about introducing our students to this amazing industry and green type that is growing," he said.

According to CPS, the Illinois High School & College Driver Education Association helped develop curriculum explaining the basic components and charging requirements of electric vehicles; as well as outlining the difference in maintenance for electric vehicles as they become more and more common on the roads.

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

