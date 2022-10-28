Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Related
Look: Russell Wilson's London Pregame Outfit Went Viral
Russell Wilson isn't having a great time in London, as the Broncos are trailing the Jaguars, 10-0, in the first half. However, the star quarterback is trending for his pregame outfit on Sunday. The NFL quarterback rocked a Liverpool kit ahead of his team's game in London. Wilson has serious...
NY Jets rumored to be interested in trading for Broncos star
New York Jets rumored to have trade interest in Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The NFL trade deadline is one day away (Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET), and the rumor mill is beginning to spin. According to NBC’s Peter King, the New York Jets are interested in...
Paul Klee: After Broncos win in London, Russell Wilson tells Denver Gazette: 'I play for (God) and my teammates'
WEMBLEY, U.K. — Ninety-eight yards from the end zone, seven time zones from home, Russell Wilson stepped into the Broncos huddle and delivered a message he 100 percent believed. “I told the guys, ‘We are going to go 98 yards right here.’”. Is Russ for real... or...
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Does little in first start
Willis completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception while adding 12 rushing yards on five carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans. The 2022 third-round pick didn't look ready for prime time in his first career start and failed to make an impact with his arm or his legs. Fortunately for Willis and the Titans, Derrick Henry was once again trampling the Texans defense into the dirt, and they didn't need the rookie QB to do much. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) could be ready to return next week, but if he isn't Willis will need to raise his game significantly in a road matchup against Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined in Week 8
Elliott (knee/thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott will miss his first game since Week 15 of the 2020 season after he failed to practice in any capacity this week while recovering from a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and a thigh bruise. With Elliott out of the lineup for at least this weekend, Tony Pollard should have an uncontested path to the lead role out of the Dallas backfield. The Cowboys are on bye Week 9, so Elliott may only miss one game due to his injuries before Dallas returns to action Nov. 13 in Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Detroit
Smythe (hamstring) is active Week 8 against the Lions. Smythe has been the primary backup tight end to Mike Gesicki this season, but he hasn't been particularly involved in the offense of late. Despite failing to log a full practice this week due to injury, he'll find himself as one of four active Miami tight ends on Sunday's game day roster.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Slated to miss time
Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: High-ankle sprain feared
The Vikings' initial belief is that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Smith will undergo further testing including an MRI on Monday, but if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed, the tight end likely will be forced to miss time. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister would stand to handle increased roles and hold down the tight end position if Smith indeed needs to sit out. Smith has logged three straight games with exactly four catches, which he translated into 28 receiving yards Sunday.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Josiah Scott: Exits with injury
Scott (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Scott has primarily played on special teams over his first six games with Philadelphia, though he played 109 defensive snaps in the team's banged-up secondary Weeks 4 and 5. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson will serve as the Eagles' lone healthy cornerbacks behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Return to active roster imminent
The Ravens are expected to activate Bowser (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports. Bowser will re-join Baltimore's 53-man roster in the near future after being designated to return Oct. 12. The 27-year-old has been working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, and his first opportunity to play again will come next Monday against the Saints. Bowser totaled career highs in sacks (seven) and tackles (59) last season, and he should help bolster the Ravens' depleted pass-rushing unit when healthy.
Comments / 0