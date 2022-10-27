Read full article on original website
To: Someone I Know Won’t Love Me
Pen to paper, sweating, stressing, pressing down the newly sharpened pencil so hard that I’m basically carving my words into this piece of notebook paper, with the edge still untorn. I am putting my entire heart into writing this letter, even though I know in the back of my mind that it’s going to go just as well as the last time. I have been putting off writing this out, because I knew that I would be too scared to even give it to him. This exact situation has happened so many times before, I finally tell the person I’ve had feelings for them, and they take it terribly. Trying to find anyone else here that is gay has been a struggle. It almost feels like an infinite barren desert populated only by me. Everyone says I should wait to find someone, make it more special, but seeing everyone around me finding someone makes me feel like I’m missing out, but finding anyone that I even have a chance with is basically hopeless. It’s basically a shot in the dark, an assumption at someone's sexuality. Any time I try to make something work with someone, it never gets anywhere, because even if they are gay, I can’t blame them for not wanting to be open about it, it’s hard where we live. I finish my letter, and write “To: Someone I Know Won’t Love Me.”
