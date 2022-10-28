Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
WANE-TV
Man moves to withdraw guilty plea, will face murder in homicide of woman at Fort Wayne hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again. In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.
Coroner: 'No indication of foul play' in Howard County inmate's death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate last week at the Howard County Jail, the Howard County Coroner said Monday.
Suspect Arrested, Charged in 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens
Indiana State Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the 2017 murders of two Indiana teens who were slain while on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana, officials announced Monday. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was taken into custody last Wednesday for the murders of Abigail Williams...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: 4-year-old shot after Muncie man let young children handle guns, pointed loaded gun at her
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Muncie man reportedly pointed a loaded handgun at a 4-year-old girl in order to show her how not to hold the weapon when he inadvertently shot the child. The Muncie Police Department said the girl had to be transported to Riley...
Court docs: Muncie man charged with attempted murder fired 6 shots at ex-girlfriend outside bar
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. Darrin ONeal Brooks Sr. has also been charged with stalking and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to court documents filed in Delaware County this month. The investigation began in […]
cbs4indy.com
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive in a car just after 3 p.m.
wboi.org
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
More than five years after a double homicide in Delphi, state police announced at a press conference Monday morning they have made an arrest in the case. In 2017, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found dead after walking on a trail in Delphi. But police have taken...
Police confirm arrest in Delphi killings but release few details
DELPHI - His sniffles were heard loudly over the constant camera clicks and flashes of light. He stood at the podium, more than a dozen officers behind him and more than 100 media and community members in front, taking nearly 30 seconds in silence before making his announcement. "Today is...
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
cbs4indy.com
Delphi murder suspect printed off photos for Abby and Libby’s funeral, family says
DELPHI, Ind. — The grandmother of Libby German said the man arrested and accused of killing her granddaughter also was the man who printed off pictures for Libby’s funeral. Richard Allen, 50, was charged with counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German.
cbs4indy.com
Charges expected in Delphi arrest
Roughly 72 hours since an arrest was confirmed in connection to the Delphi murders, Indiana State Police will lead a news conference where charges will likely be announced. Roughly 72 hours since an arrest was confirmed in connection to the Delphi murders, Indiana State Police will lead a news conference where charges will likely be announced.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
WOWO News
Three teenagers found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three teenagers were found deceased in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Troopers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a property in the 10800 block of West 900 North, near Etna Green for the report of three teenagers unresponsive. Officers located a 2008 Ford.
Police to Announce Arrest in 2017 Delphi Murders Monday. How to Watch the Update Live
Update: A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two Indiana teens who were slain on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana, more than five years ago, Indiana State Police announced Monday. Read our updated story here. Our original story continues below. The news a...
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
cbs4indy.com
‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of Friday’s arrest in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German drew people from near and far to Delphi to pay their respects. A lot of them choose to visit the Monon High Bridge where the girls took some of their final steps in February 2017.
