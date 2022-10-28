STEUBEN COUNTY, NY – Early voting started yesterday. You can do early voting at the same locations as before in Hornell and in Bath: in Hornell at the Community Arts Center on Broadway, and in Bath at the Steuben County Annex building at 20 East Morris Street. In Corning, the eraly voting location has changed – it’s now at the Senior Center on Park Lane in Corning.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO