wlea.net
Early Voting In Steuben County Has Begun
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY – Early voting started yesterday. You can do early voting at the same locations as before in Hornell and in Bath: in Hornell at the Community Arts Center on Broadway, and in Bath at the Steuben County Annex building at 20 East Morris Street. In Corning, the eraly voting location has changed – it’s now at the Senior Center on Park Lane in Corning.
localsyr.com
State police investigating Wayne Co. murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement offices are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified
The Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the murder of an Ithaca man from early Friday morning.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
RPD: Man shot on Sullivan St., found near Joseph Ave.
The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
Law Enforcement Officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Respond to Downtown Stabbing
Police responded to a stabbing near the Green Street bus stop in Downtown Ithaca last night around 1:15 a.m. Following the incident, Tompkins County issued a SIREN alert advising residents to avoid the area of the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
14850.com
Two rescued in early morning Collegetown blaze, IFD reports
Two residents were rescued from apartments in a two-story duplex on Blair Street in Ithaca’s east hill in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a statement from the Ithaca Fire Department. Officials say firefighters, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene at 4:10am after the...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Arrested on Fugitive Warrant
A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jessica Booth on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. In addition to the warrant, Deputies also charged Booth with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
whcuradio.com
Police charge Owego man with two felonies
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego man is facing two felony charges. 40-year-old Charles White was arrested last week for grand larceny and criminal mischief. Authorities say the arrest came after a theft investigation at an Owego cannabis store. White is due in court at a later date. Elsewhere...
WHEC TV-10
Newark woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times
NEWARK, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Newark woman following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened on West Miller Street in the Village of Newark. Deputies arrested Casey A. McCabe, age 29, of Mobile Drive in Newark for assault, and...
Early morning stabbing now a homicide investigation
What was reported this morning as an investigation into a stabbing incident, has now become an active homicide investigation.
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
WHEC TV-10
Police issue warning after rainbow fentanyl pills were found in Batavia gas station
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A warning ahead of Halloween. Police say rainbow fentanyl pills are in Batavia. They were recently found in a gas station bathroom before being turned over to officers. The tablets are blue and stamped into the shape of a bear. We’ve told you rainbow fentanyl is...
Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
iheart.com
Man Arrested in September Rochester Homicide
Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide last month on the city's north side. 29-year-old Kenneth Scott allegedly gunned down 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy of Rochester on Mazda Terrace on September 22nd. Police say an argument between the two led to the fatal shot. Scott will be arraigned...
