ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet Rudy Gobert taking on the Phoenix Suns

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Rudy Gobert O/U 13.5 Rebounds vs. Suns. No Deandre...
PHOENIX, AZ
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Kings' Domantas Sabonis versus the Hornets

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Domantas Sabonis O/U 33.5 PRA vs. Hornets. We are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nbcsportsedge.com

Joel Embiid, Ja Morant among those dealing with illnesses

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. While the calendar flips to November this week, the 2022-23 NBA season still isn't...
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Lions vs Packers, Bills vs Jets and Colts vs Patriots

Packers (-3) at Lions: O/U 49.5. Will you continue to fade the Green Bay Packers on a four-game losing streak or are you buying into Aaron Rodgers' words?. Well, you should know that in the last 10 meetings between the Lions and Packers, Detroit has covered eight times!. Whenever they...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbcsportsedge.com

Reading The Panic Meter: Kawhi, AD, KAT

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On Monday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jared Johnson and...
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 8 MNF, Trick Or Treat Teams; NBA Outlook

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Week 8 MNF game between the Cincinnati Bengals (-3) and Cleveland Browns. The pair also break down their biggest "trick or treat" NFL teams for the rest of the season. Jay...
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Projections and Bets for October 31

A quiet three-game Monday kicks off the week in the National Hockey League, with the Red Wings taking on the Sabres in Buffalo, the Caps taking on the Canes in Raleigh, and the Kings taking on the Blues in St. Louis. Below you will find my projections for each of...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals MNF matchup

Bengals (-3.5) at Browns: O/U 45.5. The Cleveland Browns have lost four straight versus the Falcons, Chargers, Patriots and Ravens. Those four teams combine for a 17-14 record, but all are in thick of their divisional playoff races. The Bengals are 4-3 with the four wins coming in the past...
CLEVELAND, OH
nbcsportsedge.com

Here Come the Suns & 8 Other Waiver Wire Adds

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Bismack Biyombo (19%): With news that Deandre Ayton (ankle) will miss at least...

Comments / 0

Community Policy