West Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Former teacher sentenced for stalking student

A former Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced to 60 days behind bars at a county jail after being convicted of stalking a student, officials said Monday. Tajinder Tung, 61, of Stewartsville, must also serve three years of probation, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. A Morris...
NJ.com

Man stabs security guard at N.J. Halloween event, authorities say

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a security guard at a Halloween event over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. The guard at the Hilton Hotel Parsippany event on Sunday intervened in an altercation between attendees, and was allegedly stabbed with a knife, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina announced in a joint release.
92.7 WOBM

Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ

PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Bill To Aid Law Enforcement With Juvenile Alcohol Use

Senator Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all R-2), announced today new legislation that will aid law enforcement in addressing juvenile crime issues within the State of New Jersey. “Following the decriminalization of marijuana and the changes to the juvenile justice laws, many law enforcement...
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

