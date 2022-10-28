Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man Who Killed Morristown Mom For $11M Fortune Gets Prison Time
A 25-year-old man who killed his mom and hid her body in the family's North Jersey home in an effort to expedite his inheritance of her $11 million savings has been sentenced to prison. Jared Eng was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January...
Former teacher sentenced for stalking student
A former Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced to 60 days behind bars at a county jail after being convicted of stalking a student, officials said Monday. Tajinder Tung, 61, of Stewartsville, must also serve three years of probation, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. A Morris...
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
Men exonerated in Malcom X killing to receive $36 million
The city of New York will settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X.
NYC to pay $26 million to men wrongly accused of killing Malcolm X
Malcolm X speaks during a press conference in Chicago on May 22nd, 1964. A recent investigation has raised new questions about how the NYPD and FBI handled the 1965 assassination [ more › ]
Cellphone grab at Chiller Theatre Expo led to security officer’s stabbing in hotel, police say
An argument over a juvenile taking cellphone pictures in a hotel at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Morris County on Sunday triggered a chain of events that ended with a security officer stabbed and one man under arrest, according to police. David C. Knestrick, 47, of Connecticut, is charged with...
‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation
PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement. Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the...
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy Car
The Porsche Dealership in Englewood, New Jersey had an eventful week!(Nolan Standifer/Unsplash) The following story is controversial – and local!. Last Monday, some commotion was caused by five out-of-towners at the Porsche Dealership of Bergen County in Englewood, New Jersey.
Man stabs security guard at N.J. Halloween event, authorities say
A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a security guard at a Halloween event over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. The guard at the Hilton Hotel Parsippany event on Sunday intervened in an altercation between attendees, and was allegedly stabbed with a knife, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina announced in a joint release.
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
NJ man fell through ceiling, stole nearly $700K from check-cash business: prosecutor
A New Jersey man has been charged nearly five years to the day after he allegedly fell through the ceiling of a check-cashing business and robbed an employee and the store of nearly $700,000 in cash.
FOUND: 2-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing With Her South Jersey Mom
UPDATE: A two-year-old girl who was reported missing with her South Jersey mother has been found safe in New York City, authorities said. Nazareth Medina was believed to be with her mother, Vanessa Medina, Willingboro police said. The Willingboro police chief and Burlington County prosecutor revealed that the mother left...
Son sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally stabbing father, another man in Jamesburg
JAMESBURG – A 24-year-old man was sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison for fatally stabbing his father and another man at a residence in Jamesburg in 2019, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Buck, sitting in New Brunswick,...
Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ
PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
He stole thousands from N.J. nursing home residents, prosecutors say. He will avoid jail in plea deal.
The owner of a now-defunct Lakewood company alleged to have stolen thousands of dollars from nursing home residents and their families settled his criminal case with the state on Monday, allowing him to avoid jail time. Nissim “Sam” Aryeh, 30, was accused of paying for extravagant and lavish personal expenses...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Bill To Aid Law Enforcement With Juvenile Alcohol Use
Senator Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all R-2), announced today new legislation that will aid law enforcement in addressing juvenile crime issues within the State of New Jersey. “Following the decriminalization of marijuana and the changes to the juvenile justice laws, many law enforcement...
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Woman, 28, arrested for threatening man with knife after dispute at NJ gas station
A woman was arrested for threatening a customer at a New Jersey gas station with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, officials said.
