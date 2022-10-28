ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Learn about Georges Seurat’s great work and life at Sunday’s free online art class

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NCJj_0iq4Eln700

Jeanne Salter will be teaching an informative workshop at this Sunday’s (Oct. 30, 2022) free online art class where participants will be learning about pointillism and impressionism through the lens of Georges Seurat’s work and life.

Bring your ideas and some very simple supplies.

Supplies to have ready for class:

  • Paper
  • Acrylic or Tempera Paint
  • Q-tips

To participate, log on this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.

