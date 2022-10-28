Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
Yoko Ono Once Said She Looked for Something ‘Tender and Weak’ in Men That Brought out Her ‘Mother Instinct’
John Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono, once said she looked for something 'tender and weak' in men to nuture her 'mother instrict'
Sea Coast Echo
Kanye West felt he was being ‘teamed up on’ by Jewish executives
Kanye West says he has felt like he was being “teamed up on” by Jewish executives. The rapper, 45, made the statement while showing photographers a spreadsheet on his phone he said contained the names of Jewish executives in major positions of power in the media. According to...
Sea Coast Echo
Matthew Perry spent years clueless he was an alcoholic
Matthew Perry spent years clueless he was an alcoholic. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, said he didn’t class himself as having a booze problem despite the fact he started drinking every day from the age of 18. He said on Good Morning America on Monday (31.10.22) about not...
Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff
Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...
How a 95-Year-Old Grandmother Nabbed a Latin Grammy Best New Artist Nomination
What began as a grandson’s personal mission to preserve his Nana’s unpublished musical legacy turned into a passion project that led to an album, a documentary, a role in a Hollywood movie, and ultimately, a Latin Grammy nomination for best new artist. At 95, Angela Alvarez is fulfilling a lifelong dream that began in her native Cuba, where she learned to sing and play the piano early on, and later took on the guitar and started writing her own songs. “I loved music very much,” Alvarez tells Billboard Español in a video-call from her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — where the...
Sea Coast Echo
Duke of Sussex ‘wrote memoir for his own happiness’
The Duke of Sussex is said to have written his memoir for his “own happiness”. A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22) his motivation for producing his upcoming autobiography ‘SPARE’ was to do something “for himself”. The insider added about the...
Heidi Klum goes all out as a giant worm for Halloween
Heidi Klum has donned one of her most epic Halloween costumes yet: a giant worm.
Comments / 0