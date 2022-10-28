Another cold front to push through the Rio Grande Valley today

Another cold front will push its way through the Rio Grande Valley today bringing rain chances along with it.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s today with mostly cloudy skies before the cold front’s arrival, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports.

The Lower Valley has the best chances for rain this afternoon with about a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Northwesterly winds will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph are possible through the afternoon hours, the NWS reports. Once the front moves through, skies become clear tonight and winds become light with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be a pleasant fall day with highs in the lower 80s and sunny skies with northerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. The lows on Sunday night will also be in the 50s. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

There’s a high risk of rip currents at the beaches tonight and Saturday, the NWS reports.