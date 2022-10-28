ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Jr. Deletes Memes Mocking Pelosi After Blowback

Donald Trump Jr.—the self-proclaimed “Meme Wars General” and son of former President Donald Trump—had to retreat after posting memes mocking Nancy Pelosi’s husband being assaulted by a hammer-wielding attacker. Despite doubling down earlier Monday morning, by the end of the day, Trump Jr. had deleted the two memes from his Instagram account, which had earned him considerable backlash. The first meme posted Sunday night featured a single pair of Hanes underwear and a hammer, making light of the attack that left Paul Pelosi hospitalized. And then, early on Monday morning, Trump Jr. shared a South Park-inspired meme echoing the right-wing conspiracy theory that the alleged Paul Pelosi attacker—David DePape—was a lover. A Trump Jr. spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.
WBAL Radio

Rick Scott: Paul Pelosi assault is 'despicable' and 'unacceptable'

(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, condemned the assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., husband Paul Pelosi, calling it "despicable" and "unacceptable." In an interview on "This Week" Sunday, Scott told anchor Martha Raddatz that he had explored allowing campaign funds to...
GEORGIA STATE
WBAL Radio

AP source: Paul Pelosi attacker to be charged federally

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be charged Monday with threatening the spouse of a federal official, according to a source briefed on the investigation. The imminent federal charge against David DePape, 42, comes days after police say he broke into...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WBAL Radio

Do voters care about abortion heading into midterms?

(WASHINGTON) -- When the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade -- the landmark decision that guaranteed the right to abortion -- it was thought the decision would drive voters to the polls for the midterm election. Surveys have indicated younger female voters strongly oppose restrictions and care more about abortion...
KANSAS STATE
WBAL Radio

Supreme Court hears challenges to affirmative action live updates: Arguments in two cases

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday will revisit the question of affirmative action in higher education. Justices are hearing oral arguments in two major cases challenging race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and University of North Carolina. It's the first test for affirmative action before the current court, which has a six-justice conservative majority and three justices of color, including the first-ever Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

