Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Misinformation fuels false narratives about attack on Paul Pelosi
An Oct. 28 attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, triggered a firestorm of misinformation that spread rapidly through right-wing communication networks — and on social media, where the false claims were amplified by public figures with millions of followers. For example, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza...
Donald Trump Jr. Deletes Memes Mocking Pelosi After Blowback
Donald Trump Jr.—the self-proclaimed “Meme Wars General” and son of former President Donald Trump—had to retreat after posting memes mocking Nancy Pelosi’s husband being assaulted by a hammer-wielding attacker. Despite doubling down earlier Monday morning, by the end of the day, Trump Jr. had deleted the two memes from his Instagram account, which had earned him considerable backlash. The first meme posted Sunday night featured a single pair of Hanes underwear and a hammer, making light of the attack that left Paul Pelosi hospitalized. And then, early on Monday morning, Trump Jr. shared a South Park-inspired meme echoing the right-wing conspiracy theory that the alleged Paul Pelosi attacker—David DePape—was a lover. A Trump Jr. spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.
WBAL Radio
Rick Scott: Paul Pelosi assault is 'despicable' and 'unacceptable'
(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, condemned the assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., husband Paul Pelosi, calling it "despicable" and "unacceptable." In an interview on "This Week" Sunday, Scott told anchor Martha Raddatz that he had explored allowing campaign funds to...
WBAL Radio
AP source: Paul Pelosi attacker to be charged federally
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be charged Monday with threatening the spouse of a federal official, according to a source briefed on the investigation. The imminent federal charge against David DePape, 42, comes days after police say he broke into...
WBAL Radio
Crime remains top of mind for midterm voters: As Republicans pounce, Democratic leads shrink
(NEW YORK) -- Heading into the midterm cycle's home stretch, Republicans are working to paint Democrats in key races as soft on crime -- as polls show the issue is of high importance for voters. The familiar political tactic, backed by a flood of advertising in races from coast to...
Democrats and tech leaders spend big on independent in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The […]
WBAL Radio
Do voters care about abortion heading into midterms?
(WASHINGTON) -- When the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade -- the landmark decision that guaranteed the right to abortion -- it was thought the decision would drive voters to the polls for the midterm election. Surveys have indicated younger female voters strongly oppose restrictions and care more about abortion...
WBAL Radio
Supreme Court hears challenges to affirmative action live updates: Arguments in two cases
(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday will revisit the question of affirmative action in higher education. Justices are hearing oral arguments in two major cases challenging race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and University of North Carolina. It's the first test for affirmative action before the current court, which has a six-justice conservative majority and three justices of color, including the first-ever Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
WBAL Radio
Economy and inflation top public's agenda going into midterm elections: POLL
(WASHINGTON) -- About half of Americans say either the economy or inflation is the most important issue in their vote for Congress, making pocketbook issues by far the most dominant in the run up to the midterm elections, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. Taken individually, 26% identify the...
Comments / 0