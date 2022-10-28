ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Marana woman saves hundreds of cats through sanctuary in her backyard

By Perla Shaheen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQHqT_0iq4EXNp00

The Whiskers and Wishes Cat Sanctuary started two years ago with a post on Craigslist.

“I just knew it was a lifelong dream for me to have a cat rescue,” said Emily Barratt-Shields, founder of Whiskers and Wishes.

That same day, Barratt-Shields received dozens of applications from people who could no longer take care of their cats.

"There was a huge need in the community and I didn’t even know that need was there,” Barratt-Shields said.

Perla Shaheen/KGUN
Marana woman saves hundreds of cats through sanctuary in her backyard. The Whiskers and Wishes Cat Sanctuary started two years ago with a post on Craigslist.

So Emily got to work: she bought a home in Marana and built three cat houses in her backyard. There she brought in senior and disabled cats that other shelters wouldn't accept.

“A lot of sanctuaries or rescues wont take those kind of cats because honestly it’s unlikely that they’re going to find homes,” Barratt-Shields said.

Since then, her sanctuary has adopted out a total of 203 cats.

“I’ve had so many adoptions where the stars align and these cats that have been struggling for such a long time to have homes finally get to have their very own place,” said Jaydon Cavallaro, a volunteer.

She has two other volunteers, and they all look after 25 cats on site. One volunteer comes all the way from Minnesota to help out. It all functions completely off of donations and a love of animals.

“We’re often unable to do the extensive stuff we’d like to do because of funding,” said Jolene Danner, a volunteer.

Emily says she has around 15 people a week asking her to take in cats.

To make a donation visit whiskerssanctuary.com .

——-
Perla Shaheen is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Perla graduated in May 2020 from the University of California, Berkeley, where she majored in Political Science. Share your story ideas and important issues with Perla by emailing perla.shaheen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 3

Gayla Smith-Rose
3d ago

Emily took in three feral kitty kids, that I was able to socialize, and she was able to get them adopted. Emily and her team are selfless in all their caring love for these kitty kids.Thank you a billion times 😻😻

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Truly Nolen 4th Annual Community Car Show

Check out awesome cars from different Tucson car clubs and the Truly Nolen Classic Car collection! Along with local Food Trucks, Non-Profits, Kids Craft Corner and much more!. At this year’s event, Truly Nolen is honoring Ramon Gonzalez and his charity Miracle on 31st Street by “Stuffing the Mouse Limo” Help us by bringing a new unwrapped toy for this year’s holiday toy drive that benefits local Tucson children.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers

A local restaurant failed every food temperature check.Vadim Babenko/Unsplash. The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Vandals damage Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vandals are hitting a popular recreational area. For months, Sabino Canyon Visitor Center has been dealing with vandalism and the officials say the destruction has only escalated. There’s been at least four fires set in the bathrooms at the visitor center. There’s also been...
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least one killed in crash on Oracle, Magee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roads have reopened after a single-vehicle wreck killed at least one person in Oro Valley on Monday evening, Oct. 31. Authorities said the eastbound Magee and the turn lane on North Oracle was blocked. Oro Valley police did not name the victim killed in...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
kjzz.org

Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona

As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy