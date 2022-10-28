In what seemed to be a very promising performance, the floor fell out on James Franklin and Penn State just as quick as it was built. Penn State had this game and should’ve won this game when they had no business of it. Three turnovers and they were within one score before it fell apart in the second half of the fourth quarter. This won’t be a very happy report card but it will be an honest one. Quarterback Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Grade: F The gloves are off for this one, Sean Clifford is the reason Penn State didn’t win today. I am...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO