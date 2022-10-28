ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 4

AP_001788.a5e3873e99bd4a8c906b7e261d5988ee.1510
4d ago

I’ve been an Ohio State University football fan for over 65 years. I went to school at The Ohio State University and actually met and spoke to Woody Hays. Penn. State has always played hard against Ohio State. Whether playing at home or on the road against Penn., Penn. is always tough. OSU has it’s work cut out for them. Still, Go Buckeyes

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud's late-game barrage could be prelude to a Heisman

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There is so much time between now and Dec. 10, between the wild and wacky and breathtaking game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York for which Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will very likely be in attendance.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Rank & File Top 4+1 after Week 9

Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank & File Top 4 + 1 following a seismic Week 9. The talk of college football – the Tennessee Volunteers – are not atop his list just yet, but they’re pretty close. Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan remain, but Finebaum added in the TCU Horned Frogs to file away who are quietly creeping into the College Football Playoff picture.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Win Over Penn State

The Nittany Lions gave Ohio State all it could handle for about 50 minutes on Saturday, but the Buckeyes ultimately prevailed with a 44-31 win to remain undefeated. After the game, head coach Ryan Day spoke on what it meant to beat Penn State in Happy Valley. Saying, he loved how his team responded to the early adversity.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report Card: Grading Penn State’s performance vs. Ohio State

In what seemed to be a very promising performance, the floor fell out on James Franklin and Penn State just as quick as it was built. Penn State had this game and should’ve won this game when they had no business of it. Three turnovers and they were within one score before it fell apart in the second half of the fourth quarter. This won’t be a very happy report card but it will be an honest one. Quarterback Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Grade: F The gloves are off for this one, Sean Clifford is the reason Penn State didn’t win today. I am...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Legacy Jackson Wiley Says It “Would Mean A Lot” to Follow in His Father's Footsteps and Play for the Buckeyes One Day

Former Ohio State running back Michael Wiley remembers his recruiting process all too clearly. Although he had a successful prep career at Monte Vista (California) High School where he rushed for 1,901 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior, Wiley’s love of football was so great he just wanted to keep playing at the next level, even if it was at a community college. But his life changed forever when he visited OSU. The moment he stepped foot on campus, he remembers it instantly just “felt like home.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will elaborate on his rankings in the next episode of...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 9? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 9. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 9 USA TODAY Coaches Poll...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin

The Auburn Tigers football program is in the market for a new head coach, after the school announced that it had fired Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin was hired before the 2021 season and compiled a 9-12 record at the helm of the program. He went 6-7 in his first season, and through eight games this season, the Tigers sit at 3-5, having lost four straight after beginning the season 3-1.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy