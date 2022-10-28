ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, IL

Flags over Sycamore: the spicy history of Pumpkin Fest and its great grinning logo | Under Rocks podcast

By Northern Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

SYCAMORE POLICE ISSUE TRICK OR TREAT INFORMATION AND REMINDERS

This year Halloween is on Monday, October 31st. Recommended Trick or Treat hours for Sycamore are 4:00PM to 8:00PM. ➢ Young children should always be accompanied by an adult. ➢ Older children should Trick or Treat with a group. ➢ Walk on the sidewalk and cross the street at crosswalks.
SYCAMORE, IL
WIFR

What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature. Here’s one unique idea. The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America. It’s a portable fire stove...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?

Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
JOLIET, IL
WBKR

Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside

When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb

The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
DEKALB, IL
959theriver.com

Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55

If you live in Bolingbrook, you’ve noticed fencing and construction around one of the major entrances to the Village. The old Century Tile plaza is getting a major make-over. Northern Tool Equipment is set to begin construction on a 24-thousand square foot free standing building. C.D. Liquors is boarded up because it’s doubling in size.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WIFR

Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three-year wait period in their plans. It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere, who was surrounded by family and...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
napervillelocal.com

When Is Trick-Or-Treating In Naperville In 2022?

The city of Naperville does not have set trick-or-treat times for 2022, but is offering safety tips for those who plan to head out from home to home in search of candy on Oct. 31. First, they suggest that young children stop trick-or-treating at nightfall and older kids wrap up their trick-or-treating by 8 p.m.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy